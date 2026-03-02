403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Supreme Leader’s Family Reportedly Murdered in US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Iranian media have reported that the daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter of Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei were killed during the US-Israeli military strikes, according to sources close to the leader’s office.
The deaths were confirmed after contact was made with informed sources at the supreme leader’s residence. The reports also indicated that one of Khamenei’s daughters-in-law was killed in a Saturday morning attack, though details about the circumstances were not provided.
In addition, several senior Iranian defense officials were reportedly killed in the strikes. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Defense Council and a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Khamenei, is said to have died, along with Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Shamkhani, aged 70, had been leading discussions with the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Days before the attacks, he stated, “If the main issue of the negotiations is not making nuclear weapons by Iran, this is in compliance with a religious decree issued by Iran’s leader and the country’s defence doctrine, and an immediate agreement is within reach.”
The deaths were confirmed after contact was made with informed sources at the supreme leader’s residence. The reports also indicated that one of Khamenei’s daughters-in-law was killed in a Saturday morning attack, though details about the circumstances were not provided.
In addition, several senior Iranian defense officials were reportedly killed in the strikes. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Defense Council and a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Khamenei, is said to have died, along with Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Shamkhani, aged 70, had been leading discussions with the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Days before the attacks, he stated, “If the main issue of the negotiations is not making nuclear weapons by Iran, this is in compliance with a religious decree issued by Iran’s leader and the country’s defence doctrine, and an immediate agreement is within reach.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment