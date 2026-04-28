“Crafting Wonderful” Announced As Official Slogan Of Qatar Boat Show 2026 Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Old Doha Port has launched the official Qatar Boat Show 2026 campaign under the slogan "Crafting Wonderful," premiering the campaign's brand film at Raffles Doha, where media professionals, industry partners, and stakeholders gathered.

Held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Qatar Boat Show returns to Old Doha Port from November 4–7, 2026.

Now in its third edition, the event continues to advance Qatar's position as a leading destination for the global maritime industry.

The campaign launch event was inaugurated with a speech delivered by the CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organizing Committee, Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla.

In his remarks, he expressed his appreciation to partners and sponsors and highlighted the team's readiness and preparations for this year's edition.

During the event, Chief Operations Officer at Old Doha Port and Director of the Qatar Boat Show, Eng. Mohammed Al Atwan, presented the concept of the exhibition and its journey since its launch in 2024, leading up to the anticipated 2026 edition.

He also shed light on the key achievements of previous editions, outlined the ongoing preparations for the upcoming show, and welcomed participating exhibitors.

The campaign slogan "Crafting Wonderful" captures the essence of what Qatar Boat Show represents, an event that embraces creative ideas and brings them to life. Rooted in the maritime meaning of "craft," the campaign reflects a commitment to the highest standards across every aspect of the show, from the vessels on the water and the conversations on the dock, to the partnerships Qatar continues to build with the world's leading maritime pioneers.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said "Qatar Boat Show was built on a firm belief that this country has something extraordinary to offer the global maritime world, and that Old Doha Port is the place to prove it.

Crafting Wonderful is the most accurate expression of that belief, capturing what truly happens here, where legacy is shaped, connections and partnerships are forged, and the world's finest maritime experiences come to life along one of the most significant waterfronts in the region."

The event concluded with the premiere of the campaign's promotional film, during which the official unveiling of the campaign slogan,“Crafting Wonderful" took place. The campaign builds on the strong foundation established across the show's first two editions.

The second edition alone welcomed over 27,000 visitors from 105 countries, brought together 65 boats and watercrafts valued at 880 million QR, and recorded a 25% increase in exhibitor participation compared to the first edition, further cementing the show's standing and expanding its regional influence.

The campaign launches today and will build progressively toward the show's opening from 4 – 7 November 2026 at Old Doha Port.