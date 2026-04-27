Netanyahu Reveals Past Prostate Cancer Treatment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu announced on April 24 that he had undergone treatment for prostate cancer, sharing the information publicly for the first time, AzerNEWS reports.

The 76-year-old said he had prostate surgery around a year and a half ago. Approximately two and a half months ago, doctors at Hadassah Hospital discovered a small tumor, which was subsequently treated with radiation therapy.

Netanyahu stated that he deliberately delayed disclosing the diagnosis for two months to avoid the issue becoming public during the peak of the war with Iran, citing concerns over potential misinformation and propaganda.

According to medical officials, the cancer was detected at an early stage, common for men in his age group, and follow-up tests indicate that the disease has been successfully treated.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, continues to lead the country amid ongoing tensions involving Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon.

His health transparency has previously been questioned, including after he disclosed having a pacemaker only following a public collapse.