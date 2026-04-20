'Strongroom' Opening Row Triggers Tension In Kozhikode Over Fears Of Election Manipulation

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, April 20 (IANS) A complaint by the Congress-led UDF on Monday alleging that a strongroom storing voting machines had been opened, triggered brief tension and confusion at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode.

The Congress leaders raised suspicions of possible election manipulation before officials clarified that no breach had occurred.

The controversy centres on the strongroom facility at JDT Islam College, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from seven constituencies in Kozhikode district are stored under tight security.

UDF leaders, including Congress MP, M.K. Raghavan and District Congress Committee President, Praveen Kumar, alleged that the opening of the strongroom pointed to a serious lapse and demanded a thorough probe.

They reiterated concerns of possible attempts to tamper with the electoral process and called for enhanced security, including handing over complete control to central forces and sealing adjacent rooms.

However, election authorities moved swiftly to dismiss the allegations, stating that the strongroom containing EVMs remained sealed and untouched.

Officials clarified that what had been opened was a separate“materials room” used for storing polling-related items, and not the strongroom itself.

The Returning Officer said the room was accessed as part of a routine inspection of polling materials for the Perambra constituency, in the presence of representatives from various political parties.

UDF candidate from Perambra, Fathima Tehlia, said she had been informed about the opening earlier in the morning but noted that the process had already been completed by the time she reached the venue, adding to the confusion.

Officials maintained that the protest and allegations stemmed from a misunderstanding, with the materials room being mistaken for the strongroom.

Elections took place on April 9 to the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala.

With vote counting scheduled for May 4, authorities said a three-tier security system remains firmly in place to safeguard the strongrooms, underscoring that there has been no compromise in the integrity of the stored voting machines.