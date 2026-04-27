Azerbaijan Attends 8Th Int'l Supply Chain And Port Logistics Exhibition In China (PHOTO)
During the exhibition's opening ceremony, key agreements between Azerbaijan and China were highlighted, reflecting the ongoing development of the strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on cooperation in transport and logistics.
The Azerbaijani delegation also took part in the 10th Asia-Europe Multimodal Transport Development Conference held within the framework of the exhibition. Presentations detailed Azerbaijan's transport system, the country's pivotal role in international transport corridors, notably the Middle Corridor, and its ongoing infrastructure projects.
A dedicated stand showcasing Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities was also featured at the exhibition.
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