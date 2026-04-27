Turkmenistan, Argentina Explore New Frontiers For Diplomacy And Trade
The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and the newly appointed Argentine Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieira.
Both parties affirmed their commitment to strengthening intergovernmental contacts and sustaining a constructive dialogue between the respective foreign ministries.
The officials also underscored their shared interest in continued collaboration on multilateral platforms and mutual support for initiatives within international organizations, including the United Nations and UNESCO.
Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Argentina were
established on September 24, 1992. Both countries demonstrate
potential for cooperation in agriculture, energy, and trade, given
Argentina's strong position as a global agricultural exporter and
Turkmenistan's focus on energy resources and infrastructure
development.
Analysts note that expanding ties would require improved logistics, institutional frameworks, and business contacts, as current relations remain largely political-diplomatic rather than economically substantial.
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