Westwood Engages ETF Capital Markets Advisors To Enhance ETF Trading, Liquidity And Market Quality

Under the agreement, Mr. Phillips will act as an embedded capital markets resource to Westwood, advising on ETF trading, execution and market structure across both primary and secondary markets. With more than 25 years of ETF market making and capital markets experience, Mr. Phillips brings deep relationships with authorized participants, market makers and exchanges, along with extensive hands-on expertise optimizing ETF trading outcomes for investors.

As part of this engagement, ETF Capital Markets Advisors will support Westwood in several key areas:



Execution and trading optimization

Market making and authorized participant engagement

Premium/discount and market quality analysis

Best execution framework and internal education

Sales and distribution support

Portfolio implementation and capital markets strategy General advisory services



“We are focused on delivering strong investment outcomes and a high-quality trading experience for investors across our ETF platform,” said Jonathan Dale, Head of Product Solutions at Westwood.“Partnering with Nick and ETF Capital Markets Advisors enhances our ability to optimize execution, deepen our relationships with market makers and authorized participants and support the continued growth of our ETF lineup with a rigorous, best-execution mindset.”

“Having spent most of my career as an ETF market maker and capital markets lead, I've seen firsthand how thoughtful trading, liquidity architecture and ecosystem relationships can improve investor outcomes,” said Nicholas Phillips, President of ETF Capital Markets Advisors LLC.“I'm excited to work alongside the Westwood team to help navigate the ETF trading ecosystem, strengthen counterpart relationships and continuously refine execution practices aimed at lower trading costs and better experiences for Westwood investors.”

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively-managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood's client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors' short- and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values - integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results - and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.

About ETF Capital Markets Advisors LLC

ETF Capital Markets Advisors LLC is a specialized ETF capital markets consulting firm founded and led by Nicholas Phillips, a veteran ETF market maker and capital markets executive with more than 25 years of experience. The firm provides outsourced, institutional-grade capital markets expertise to ETF issuers, including support for primary and secondary market structure, AP and market maker relationships, custom baskets, portfolio transitions and trading best practices from launch through live trading.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bradford

Hewes Communications

212.207.9454

...

Important Risks

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The value of the portfolio will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. ETFs trade like stocks, and there will be brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling exchange-traded funds unless trading occurs in a fee-based account. ETFs may trade for less than their net asset value. Investing in ETFs may not be suitable for all investors. ETFs are subject to loss of principal and there is no guarantee the holdings will continue to pay dividends. Diversification does not ensure a profit and may not protect against loss in declining markets. Investors should refer to the individual ETF prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the specific risks and considerations for an individual ETF. Covered Call Strategy Risk: This risk arises when an investor holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously sells a call option against it. While this strategy can generate income, it limits potential upside gains if the stock price rises significantly above the strike price of the option. Counterparty Risk: This is the risk that a counterparty to a financial transaction will default on their obligations. In the context of options trading, counterparty risk arises from the possibility that the option seller (writer) may not be able to fulfill their obligation to deliver the underlying asset if the option expires in-the-money. Options Risk/Flex Options Risk: This refers to the inherent risks associated with trading options, such as the risk of losing the entire premium paid for an option if it expires out-of-the-money. Flex options risk is a specific type of options risk that arises from the flexibility of flex options, which can be adjusted or exercised under certain conditions. Portfolio Turnover Risk: This is the risk associated with frequent buying and selling of assets within a portfolio. High portfolio turnover can lead to increased transaction costs, potential capital gains taxes and the possibility of missing out on potential gains from assets that are sold too early.

Westwood ETFs does not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.