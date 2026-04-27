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Global-E To Announce Financial Results For The First Quarter 2026 On May 13, 2026


2026-04-27 08:02:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM ET
United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738
International Toll: +1-646-307-1865


Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Global-e Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,500 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Contacts:
Alan Katz
Investor Relations
Global-e
...

Press Contact:
Sarah Schloss
Headline Media
...a
+1 914-506-5104


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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