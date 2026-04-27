Uzbekistan's First Sovereign-Backed Digital Asset HUMO Token Listed On Coinstore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asterium-developed digital asset backed by government bonds enters global trading, bridging regulated finance with blockchain infrastructure

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asterium, a licensed digital asset infrastructure platform and core developer of the HUMO Token, announces that the sovereign-backed digital asset is now officially listed and available for trading on Coinstore, marking a significant step in expanding access to Uzbekistan's regulated tokenized financial instruments.







Developed by Asterium in collaboration within the ecosystem of the HUMO national payment infrastructure and built on the Mirasmanda blockchain platform, the HUMO Token represents a new generation of digital asset, combining the stability of fiat with the speed, transparency, and efficiency of blockchain technology.

HUMO Token is pegged to the Uzbek sum, with a fixed nominal value of 1 HUMO = 1,000 UZS, and is backed by reserves including government bonds of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This ensures stability, transparency, and full compliance with local regulatory frameworks.

With 24/7 transactions, near-instant settlement times, and on-chain tracking of 100% of supply and circulation, HUMO Token offers a reliable and scalable alternative to traditional banking rails, which often suffer from delays, high fees, and cross-border limitations.

The listing on Coinstore introduces HUMO Token to a broader international audience, strengthening its role as a bridge between traditional financial systems and digital asset markets.

The milestone provides both retail and institutional users with direct access to a sovereign-backed, regulated digital asset, enabling seamless trading while reinforcing confidence through its asset-backed structure.

“HUMO Token's listing is a key step in connecting regulated, asset-backed digital finance with global liquidity,” said Nadejda Cotsaga, co-founder of Asterium. For us, it's not just about access to trading - it's about real-world payments, where users and institutions can rely on a digital asset that is transparent, compliant, and grounded in real economic value.”

Through its integration with national payment infrastructure and blockchain-based settlement, HUMO Token is designed to support efficient cross-border payments, regional trade, and financial inclusion.

The Coinstore listing enhances liquidity and global visibility, positioning HUMO Token as a foundational instrument in the modernization of payment systems and the broader adoption of tokenized finance.

About Asterium

Asterium is a licensed digital asset infrastructure platform based in Uzbekistan, operating under the framework of the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP). The company builds end-to-end infrastructure bridging traditional finance and blockchain, including wallet, fiat rails, exchange, and real-world asset tokenization solutions.

Asterium is a core contributor to the national blockchain ecosystem, including Mirasmanda, enabling the regulated issuance of asset-backed tokens such as Humo Token and AUZ. The platform focuses on integrating digital assets into payments, savings, and cross-border use cases for both local and global users.

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