Gabelli Hosts 18Th Annual Sports & Media Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 18 years, Gabelli has brought together investors, executives, and analysts who shape the business of sports and media. On Thursday, June 4, 2026, this tradition continues at the 18Annual Sports & Media Symposium in New York City.

The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the sports and media ecosystems, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals.

One-on-one meetings may also be available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or visit our website.

Companies:

Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRA/K)

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

DraftKings (DKNG)

Gray Media (GTN/'A)

Liberty Global (LBTYA/K)

Lionsgate Studios (LION)

Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E)

Manchester United (MANU)

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)*

Rogers Communications (RCI)*

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Sinclair (SBGI)

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Starz Entertainment Corp. (STRZ)

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

TKO Group (TKO)

Versant Media Group (VSNT)

Panels:

Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session

Sports Platforms Panel

TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Industry Panel

* Indicates virtual participation

Click here to register for the 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium or scan the QR code.

Contact

Alec Boccanfuso

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-8327

E: ...



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Alec Boccanfuso

(914) 921-8327