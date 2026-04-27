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Lifemd To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 6


2026-04-27 08:02:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 6, 2026, and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, May 6th
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-270-2148
International Dial-In: 412-902-6510
Conference ID: LifeMD
Live & Archived Webcast: Link

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.

Investor Contact
Atul Kavthekar, Chief Financial Officer
...

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Business Officer
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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