Vedder Adds Finance Attorney John Tawadrous As Shareholder To Expanding Washington DC Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder is pleased to announce that attorney John Tawadrous has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.

Tawadrous will join the Finance & Transactions practice area and will be based in the firm's Washington, DC office.

“Adding John to the firm significantly enhances our ability to address the complex transactional needs of our clients. He brings a highly technical and commercial skillset, and proven track record spanning agency finance, corporate finance, acquisition and leverage finance, project finance and venture financings,” said President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff.“John's addition also strengthens and expands our relationship with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), as we continue to grow our capabilities in transactions involving public and private sources of capital.”

Tawadrous is a lead advisor and primary external counsel to EXIM Bank on its growing“Make More in America” (MMIA) domestic financing program. He has played a critical role in developing and executing the agency's domestic finance mandate, having led the structuring and execution of multiple landmark financings under the MMIA program and is particularly focused on transactions requiring sophisticated structuring and coordination across varied stakeholder groups.

Tawadrous's practice focuses on representing lenders, development finance institutions, export credit agencies and multilateral institutions in connection with a wide range of financing transactions, often in a cross-border context. He has extensive experience acting for private credit funds, investment banks, impact lenders, portfolio companies and private equity sponsors.

Tawadrous received his LL.B from the University of Sydney in 2013 and his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Sydney in 2011. Prior to joining Vedder, he practiced at major law firms in New York and Sydney.

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John Tawadrous Headshot

CONTACT: Brian Grabowski Vedder (312) 609 4180...