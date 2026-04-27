Superdial Announces Strategic Partnership With Guardian To Modernize Dental Provider Data Attestation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperDial, a healthcare automation platform designed to streamline payer and provider outreach workflows, today announced a new partnership withfocused on modernizing the company's dental

Provider data becomes outdated quickly as clinicians change locations, phone numbers, affiliations, and participation status. As a result, when insurer records fall out of sync, members are often directed to incorrect listings, provider offices receive repeated verification requests, and insurer operations teams face a persistent administrative burden.

As part of this partnership, Guardian will leverage SuperDial to support outbound provider data attestation calls, helping verify and update provider information by leveraging AI-powered voice agents. The initial focus will be on improving the efficiency and consistency of provider outreach, while reducing reliance on manual call center workflows.

“Provider data verification is essential, but it has historically been slow and labor-intensive,” said Sam Schwager, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperDial.“We're excited to work with Guardian as they take a proactive approach to modernizing dental provider outreach and keep providers' information current.”

SuperDial's platform uses AI agents to place calls, navigate interactive voice response (IVR) systems, wait on hold, and capture outcomes in a structured, auditable format end-to-end. This approach is designed to help payer teams conduct provider verification at scale while maintaining clear documentation of outreach and responses.

“Guardian continues to advance innovative strategies that strengthen operational efficiency and elevate the experience for both our dental network and members,” said Jen Phillips, Head of Network Strategy and Enablement at Guardian.“We're excited to build on the steps we've already taken-such as offering discounts on oral care products and enhancing our dental app-to support members' oral health and overall well-being.”

The partnership reflects a broader industry focus on improving provider directory accuracy, reducing administrative waste, and supporting more efficient payer operations as healthcare organizations look to modernize legacy workflows.

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About SuperDial

‍ SuperDial automates high-volume healthcare phone workflows using AI agents that handle repetitive outreach and capture outcomes in a structured, auditable format. SuperDial helps healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency across payer and revenue cycle workflows. Learn more at.

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About Guardian ‍

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion - the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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Disclaimer ‍

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $86.8 Billion; Liabilities = $77.5 Billion (including $60.7 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $9.3 Billion. Financial information concerning GIAC as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $10.6 Billion; Liabilities = $10.0 Billion (including $3.5 Billion of Reserves); and Capital and Surplus = $0.6 Billion. Financial information for Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $5.5 Billion; Liabilities $5.3 Billion (including $1.1 Billion in Reserves); and Capital and Surplus = $0.2 Billion

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CONTACT: Media contacts: SuperDial, David Khaydatov on...

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