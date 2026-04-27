MP Assembly: Cong MLA Flags Women's Safety, Alleges Administrative Neglect

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 27 (IANS) Congress MLA Anubha Munjare on Monday mounted a strong attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government during a special one-day session of the state Assembly, raising issues related to women's safety, administrative inaction and the challenges faced by elected representatives.

Speaking in the House, Munjare drew attention to an ongoing protest in Balaghat city, where women have been staging an indefinite sit-in for nearly 20 days against the operation of a liquor shop located near an ancient Durga temple at Hanuman Chowk.

The Congress MLA alleged that despite the prolonged agitation, the district administration has failed to respond to the concerns of local residents.

“Women have been protesting for the past 20 days, yet the administration continues to ignore their demands. If our mothers and sisters are not safe, then the slogan of 'Nari Shakti' becomes meaningless,” she said.

Highlighting what she described as administrative neglect, the Congress legislator also raised a personal issue, stating that her Personal Assistant (PA) had been withdrawn without any explanation.

“I have had no PA for the last six months. I have raised this matter repeatedly at every level, but my concerns have not been addressed,” Munjare told the House.

She said the situation reflects a broader pattern where even elected representatives are denied basic support.“If an MLA is not being heard, one can imagine the plight of ordinary citizens,” she said.

Munjare further criticised the government for what she termed a disconnect between its public messaging and ground realities.“There is continuous talk about empowering women, but the issues faced by women, whether they are public representatives or common citizens, are being ignored at the grassroots level,” she said.

The Congress MLA, while speaking on the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the House, said that the Congress supports 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. However, she alleged that the Centre has attempted to politicise the issue.

“A false narrative is being created that the Opposition is obstructing its implementation. During parliamentary proceedings, there were attempts to push related measures, including delimitation, which we opposed,” she said.