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EU Announces Extension of Myanmar Sanctions
(MENAFN) The European Union has renewed its sweeping sanctions package against Myanmar's military regime for an additional twelve months, pointing to what it described as a "continuing grave situation" marked by democratic backsliding and persistent human rights abuses, the Council of the European Union announced Monday.
The restrictive measures, following the bloc's annual review, will remain active until April 30, 2027, maintaining sustained economic and political pressure on the Southeast Asian nation's military leadership.
The sanctions net currently ensnares 105 individuals and 22 entities with direct ties to Myanmar's military hierarchy. Those named face sweeping asset freezes and are cut off from accessing financial resources, while blacklisted individuals are simultaneously barred from entering EU territory.
Beyond targeted designations, Brussels maintains a broader punitive architecture — including a full arms embargo, export prohibitions on equipment deemed capable of facilitating domestic repression, and a blanket ban on military training or any form of cooperation with the armed forces, formally known as the Tatmadaw.
The EU made no effort to soften its language toward the junta, reiterating its "strongest condemnation" of the military's conduct since seizing power in the February 2021 coup. The bloc specifically denounced "continuing grave human rights violations" and "widespread restrictions on fundamental freedoms."
Brussels issued pointed demands to Naypyidaw, calling for "an end of all forms of violence" and pressing authorities to free "all prisoners arbitrarily detained" — a direct rebuke of the regime's sweeping crackdown on political opponents and civilian dissidents.
The sanctions regime is further reinforced by a deliberate withholding of direct financial support to the military government, with aid that could be interpreted as conferring legitimacy on the junta remaining frozen.
Signaling readiness to escalate, the Council stated it "stands ready to impose additional restrictive measures" against those found responsible for ongoing abuses, while reaffirming that the sanctions framework is calibrated to minimize collateral impact on ordinary citizens.
The statement closed on a note of solidarity: "The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their aspiration to democracy and peace."
The restrictive measures, following the bloc's annual review, will remain active until April 30, 2027, maintaining sustained economic and political pressure on the Southeast Asian nation's military leadership.
The sanctions net currently ensnares 105 individuals and 22 entities with direct ties to Myanmar's military hierarchy. Those named face sweeping asset freezes and are cut off from accessing financial resources, while blacklisted individuals are simultaneously barred from entering EU territory.
Beyond targeted designations, Brussels maintains a broader punitive architecture — including a full arms embargo, export prohibitions on equipment deemed capable of facilitating domestic repression, and a blanket ban on military training or any form of cooperation with the armed forces, formally known as the Tatmadaw.
The EU made no effort to soften its language toward the junta, reiterating its "strongest condemnation" of the military's conduct since seizing power in the February 2021 coup. The bloc specifically denounced "continuing grave human rights violations" and "widespread restrictions on fundamental freedoms."
Brussels issued pointed demands to Naypyidaw, calling for "an end of all forms of violence" and pressing authorities to free "all prisoners arbitrarily detained" — a direct rebuke of the regime's sweeping crackdown on political opponents and civilian dissidents.
The sanctions regime is further reinforced by a deliberate withholding of direct financial support to the military government, with aid that could be interpreted as conferring legitimacy on the junta remaining frozen.
Signaling readiness to escalate, the Council stated it "stands ready to impose additional restrictive measures" against those found responsible for ongoing abuses, while reaffirming that the sanctions framework is calibrated to minimize collateral impact on ordinary citizens.
The statement closed on a note of solidarity: "The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their aspiration to democracy and peace."
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