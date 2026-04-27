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UN Reports Nearly Eight Thousand Migrant Deaths, Disappearances in 2025
(MENAFN) Close to 7,900 people were recorded dead or missing along migration routes in 2025, bringing the estimated total since 2014 to more than 80,000, according to the United Nations’ migration agency.
The International Organization for Migration stated that many individuals are being pushed into unsafe and irregular travel paths because legal and safer migration options are not available. It called on governments to show stronger political commitment to prevent further loss of life.
According to the agency, “The deaths or disappearance of nearly 7,900 people were documented on global migration routes worldwide in 2025.”
It added that its monitoring project tracking missing migrants “has documented more than 80,000 deaths and disappearances during migration since 2014.”
The agency emphasized that these numbers likely represent only a minimum estimate, stressing the urgency of addressing the issue and supporting families affected by these tragedies.
It further described the situation as an ongoing and worsening global failure to prevent avoidable deaths during migration.
Officials also highlighted that 2025 saw significant reductions in humanitarian assistance and growing restrictions on information about dangerous migration routes, which they said has made missing migrants even harder to track.
The report noted that around 340,000 relatives are indirectly affected, facing psychological, legal, social, and financial difficulties due to unresolved disappearances.
The agency said an upcoming international migration forum in 2026 could provide an opportunity to improve the global response.
It concluded that sustained political commitment is essential to reduce deaths on migration routes and to ensure greater visibility and support for affected families.
The International Organization for Migration stated that many individuals are being pushed into unsafe and irregular travel paths because legal and safer migration options are not available. It called on governments to show stronger political commitment to prevent further loss of life.
According to the agency, “The deaths or disappearance of nearly 7,900 people were documented on global migration routes worldwide in 2025.”
It added that its monitoring project tracking missing migrants “has documented more than 80,000 deaths and disappearances during migration since 2014.”
The agency emphasized that these numbers likely represent only a minimum estimate, stressing the urgency of addressing the issue and supporting families affected by these tragedies.
It further described the situation as an ongoing and worsening global failure to prevent avoidable deaths during migration.
Officials also highlighted that 2025 saw significant reductions in humanitarian assistance and growing restrictions on information about dangerous migration routes, which they said has made missing migrants even harder to track.
The report noted that around 340,000 relatives are indirectly affected, facing psychological, legal, social, and financial difficulties due to unresolved disappearances.
The agency said an upcoming international migration forum in 2026 could provide an opportunity to improve the global response.
It concluded that sustained political commitment is essential to reduce deaths on migration routes and to ensure greater visibility and support for affected families.
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