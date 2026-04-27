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Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Fire Kills Palestinian, Injures Another
(MENAFN) An 18-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead and another wounded by Israeli army fire in northern Gaza on Monday, medical sources reported — the latest in a series of violations of a ceasefire that has nominally held since October last year.
The slain man's body was transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City following the shooting in Beit Lahia, sources told Anadolu. A second Palestinian sustained injuries from Israeli gunfire in the same area shortly after, the sources added.
Witnesses on the ground stated that both incidents occurred outside the boundaries of formal Israeli army deployment zones in northern Gaza — raising fresh questions about the scope and intent of the military's operations under the existing truce.
Demolitions, Artillery, and Expanding Strikes
Monday's casualties were not isolated. Local sources reported that Israeli forces simultaneously carried out the demolition of Palestinian buildings and facilities in areas under their control east of Gaza City, accompanied by sustained artillery shelling and gunfire in surrounding neighbourhoods.
Israeli artillery additionally struck residential areas in the eastern districts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, further widening the day's footprint of military activity across the territory.
Mounting Toll Since Ceasefire
The violence underscores a troubling pattern since the truce took effect on October 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 817 Palestinians and wounded a further 2,296 since the ceasefire began — figures that cast serious doubt over the agreement's durability and enforcement.
The ceasefire was brokered to end two years of full-scale Israeli military operations in Gaza that erupted in October 2023, a campaign that — according to Gaza's Health Ministry — has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured upwards of 172,000, while devastating an estimated 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.
The slain man's body was transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City following the shooting in Beit Lahia, sources told Anadolu. A second Palestinian sustained injuries from Israeli gunfire in the same area shortly after, the sources added.
Witnesses on the ground stated that both incidents occurred outside the boundaries of formal Israeli army deployment zones in northern Gaza — raising fresh questions about the scope and intent of the military's operations under the existing truce.
Demolitions, Artillery, and Expanding Strikes
Monday's casualties were not isolated. Local sources reported that Israeli forces simultaneously carried out the demolition of Palestinian buildings and facilities in areas under their control east of Gaza City, accompanied by sustained artillery shelling and gunfire in surrounding neighbourhoods.
Israeli artillery additionally struck residential areas in the eastern districts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, further widening the day's footprint of military activity across the territory.
Mounting Toll Since Ceasefire
The violence underscores a troubling pattern since the truce took effect on October 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 817 Palestinians and wounded a further 2,296 since the ceasefire began — figures that cast serious doubt over the agreement's durability and enforcement.
The ceasefire was brokered to end two years of full-scale Israeli military operations in Gaza that erupted in October 2023, a campaign that — according to Gaza's Health Ministry — has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured upwards of 172,000, while devastating an estimated 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.
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