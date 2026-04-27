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Clearing Mines in Strait of Hormuz Could Take Months After War on Iran
(MENAFN) A Pentagon assessment suggests that fully clearing the Strait of Hormuz of potential Iranian-laid mines could require up to six months, a timeline that may prolong pressure on global energy markets, according to media reporting on Wednesday.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows during normal conditions, has been heavily disrupted since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Shipping activity has reportedly been sharply reduced, contributing to sustained increases in oil and gas prices.
According to the report, Iran has effectively restricted access to the waterway during the conflict, while the United States has also maintained a naval blockade, leaving the route largely inactive even during a fragile ceasefire period.
Officials cited in the report indicated that even if hostilities were to end and restrictions were lifted, mine-clearing operations could take several months to complete. The assessment reportedly noted that such an operation would likely not begin before the conclusion of the conflict.
The estimated six-month timeline was shared during a classified briefing to members of the House Armed Services Committee, according to the report. Lawmakers were also informed that Iranian forces may have deployed 20 or more naval mines in and around the strait, some of which could be remotely controlled using GPS-based systems, making detection and removal more difficult.
However, a Pentagon spokesperson rejected the report’s conclusions, calling parts of it inaccurate and disputing the suggestion that a prolonged closure of the strait would be tolerated by US leadership. The spokesperson said the information was drawn from a classified briefing but characterized much of the reporting as incorrect.
Iranian military officials have previously warned of extensive mine risk zones in the region, covering large maritime areas around the strait. Iranian political leaders have also indicated that access to the waterway would remain restricted as long as US naval operations continue in the area.
International shipping companies have expressed concern over ongoing uncertainty, with logistics operators warning that clearer guidance on safe maritime routes is urgently needed due to fears of mines and attacks.
During a brief easing of tensions earlier in the month, limited shipping activity reportedly resumed through the strait, though traffic remained significantly reduced amid continued security concerns.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows during normal conditions, has been heavily disrupted since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Shipping activity has reportedly been sharply reduced, contributing to sustained increases in oil and gas prices.
According to the report, Iran has effectively restricted access to the waterway during the conflict, while the United States has also maintained a naval blockade, leaving the route largely inactive even during a fragile ceasefire period.
Officials cited in the report indicated that even if hostilities were to end and restrictions were lifted, mine-clearing operations could take several months to complete. The assessment reportedly noted that such an operation would likely not begin before the conclusion of the conflict.
The estimated six-month timeline was shared during a classified briefing to members of the House Armed Services Committee, according to the report. Lawmakers were also informed that Iranian forces may have deployed 20 or more naval mines in and around the strait, some of which could be remotely controlled using GPS-based systems, making detection and removal more difficult.
However, a Pentagon spokesperson rejected the report’s conclusions, calling parts of it inaccurate and disputing the suggestion that a prolonged closure of the strait would be tolerated by US leadership. The spokesperson said the information was drawn from a classified briefing but characterized much of the reporting as incorrect.
Iranian military officials have previously warned of extensive mine risk zones in the region, covering large maritime areas around the strait. Iranian political leaders have also indicated that access to the waterway would remain restricted as long as US naval operations continue in the area.
International shipping companies have expressed concern over ongoing uncertainty, with logistics operators warning that clearer guidance on safe maritime routes is urgently needed due to fears of mines and attacks.
During a brief easing of tensions earlier in the month, limited shipping activity reportedly resumed through the strait, though traffic remained significantly reduced amid continued security concerns.
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