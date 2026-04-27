Wheat Tortilla And Wraps Market To Cross $22.19 Billion By 2031, Fuelled By Rising Popularity Of Mexican Cusines: New Industry Research By The Insight Partners.

Market Growth Highlights:





Wheat chapati is a round, unleavened flatbread made with whole wheat flour, water, and sometimes a small amount of oil or a pinch of salt. There are two common types of roti: thin, unleavened chapati or flat roti, which is similar to Indian chapati, and flaky paratha. People usually eat chapatis fresh, and they pair well with various vegetable and meat dishes, unlike pita or tortillas.

As health awareness grows, more people are choosing wheat chapatis because they are high in fiber and typically low in fat. Urbanization is increasing, and nuclear families are leading busier lives. This change is driving the demand for ready-to-cook and packaged chapatis. Chapati, which originated in India, has become a common staple in many homes and restaurants.

Market Momentum Driven by Consumer Health Awareness Drives Preference for Multigrain and Fortified Wheat Tortillas:

As lifestyles shift toward preventive wellness, consumers prioritize nutrient-dense foods that are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and whole grains. They want to combat issues such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders. This trend is particularly strong among millennials, Gen Z, and urban professionals who seek convenient and nutritious options for wraps, tacos, and flatbreads.

Major brands are responding by launching products fortified with iron, calcium, folate, and omega-3s. They also offer multigrain versions that include oats, quinoa, flaxseeds, and barley. These appeal to health-focused shoppers in supermarkets, online stores, and health food shops. Retail data shows double-digit growth in these areas. This growth is driven by clear labeling on nutritional benefits and endorsements from dietitians and fitness influencers. Health-conscious preferences fit into broader wellness movements, such as demands for clean labels and low-glycemic index diets.

Multigrain tortillas and wraps provide higher fiber content, typically 4-6 grams per serving, compared to 1-2 grams in white flour versions. This supports sustained energy and gut health. Fortification also helps address micronutrient deficiencies that are common in processed diets. Products enriched with vitamin D are becoming popular in areas with limited sunlight exposure. Regulatory support, including FDA guidelines on fortified foods and EU nutrition claims, further supports market growth. Rising consumer health awareness drives innovation and expansion in the global wheat tortilla and wraps market.

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Major Wheat Tortilla and Wraps Companies Include:



Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Woolworths Holdings Ltd

Goya Foods Inc

General Mills Inc

Mezé Foods

Blue Shirt Bakery

Comessa Food Services (Pty) Ltd

Azteca Mexican Products

Tortilla Dora Pty Ltd Rotilicious

Wheat Tortilla and Wraps Market Segmentation Analysis:

Wheat Tortilla Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Wheat tortillas are soft, circular flatbreads made from wheat flour, water, fats (like oil or lard), salt, and sometimes a leavening agent such as baking powder. Unlike corn tortillas, wheat tortillas are softer and are typically used in meals like burritos, quesadillas, and wraps. The demand for wheat tortillas is growing because more people want convenient, versatile, and ready-to-eat meals. They have a mild taste, allowing them to adapt to fusion food and current trends in fast-casual dining. Whole wheat, multigrain, and high-protein tortillas also attract health-conscious eaters. Wheat tortilla consumption is steadily rising due to urbanization, exposure to international cuisines, and the growth of food delivery services and fast food outlets.

Peri Peri/Chili Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The peri-peri and chili tortillas and wraps are made with bold spices like chili powder, paprika, cayenne, and peri-peri seasoning. This spice mix combines with wheat flour dough, oil, water, and salt. These products are becoming popular with consumers who enjoy bold and spicy flavors and ethnic food experiences. Their growth is driven by the rising demand for spicy foods around the world, especially among younger consumers looking for fusion meals. Peri-peri tortillas are a favorite in chicken wraps, street food-inspired dishes, and fast-casual menus. They complement African flavors well. The spicy taste of these tortillas sets them apart in retail packs and frozen wraps.

Conventional Segment to Dominate the Category Segment

Conventional wheat tortillas are made from refined wheat flour, water, fat, salt, and often baking powder as a raising agent. These tortillas are soft and flexible, making them great for burritos, wraps, quesadillas, and flatbread pizzas. Their versatility, affordability, and ease of use have contributed to their rising popularity in both commercial and home kitchens. You can find them in supermarkets, restaurants, and through foodservice distribution. As urbanization increases, traditional wheat tortillas have become more popular in the region as a versatile flatbread. Their smooth texture and ability to hold both hot and cold fillings make them perfect for a variety of fusion cuisines.

Food Retail Segment to Dominate the End Use Segment

The food retail segment is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Retail stores are the shops where the goods are sold directly to individual consumers in smaller quantities. Consumers prefer retail outlets to purchase wheat tortillas and wraps because of convenience, variety of brands, and accessibility. Retail stores have a large variety of tortilla brands, and one can choose from preferences such as whole wheat, gluten-free, or low-carb. The shoppers are allowed to purchase in quantities that would benefit them, whether a single pack or a family pack. Additionally, the rise in preference for home-cooking fusion meals drives the demand for wheat tortillas and wraps through the retail distribution channel.

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Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the global wheat tortilla and wrap market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:



Rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization in countries such as China and India are increasing consumer spending on convenient and ready-to-eat food products, including wheat tortillas and wraps. Busy lifestyles and the growing working population are driving demand for quick meal solutions that fit into modern dietary habits.

Increasing awareness of balanced diets and portion-controlled meals is encouraging the consumption of wheat-based wraps as a healthier alternative to traditional refined or fried foods. Whole wheat and fortified variants are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers seeking fiber-rich and low-fat options. The expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), casual dining chains, and food delivery platforms-particularly in emerging markets like Indonesia and Vietnam-is boosting the adoption of wheat tortillas and wraps in menus such as burritos, wraps, and roll-based meals. This is enhancing product visibility and consumer familiarity.

Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are driving market growth due to rising exposure to global cuisines and increasing demand for convenient meal formats. Younger consumers are strongly influenced by Western and fusion food trends, favoring portable and customizable foods that align with fast-paced urban lifestyles. This has positioned wheat tortillas and wraps as a versatile and popular option for both home consumption and foodservice applications.

Wheat Tortilla and Wraps Market Dynamics:

Driver: Consumer Health Awareness Drives Preference for Multigrain and Fortified Wheat Tortillas

Rising consumer health awareness is a major factor increasing the demand for multigrain and fortified wheat tortillas in the global wheat tortilla and wraps market. More people are concerned about lifestyle-related issues and nutritional gaps. This concern drives consumers to look for healthier options instead of refined flour products. As a result, multigrain tortillas are becoming more popular. They provide higher fiber, better digestive benefits, and sustained energy release. Fortified varieties, which are enhanced with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein, are also gaining traction.

Moreover, many consumers are prioritizing clean-label, low-carb, and high-fiber diets. This shift is pushing manufacturers to innovate with functional ingredients and nutrient-rich formulations. Health-oriented product launches, such as whole wheat, multigrain, and fortified wraps, are increasingly marketed as healthier meal options, matching global wellness trends. This change in consumer attitudes, along with the demand for convenient yet nutritious foods, is significantly increasing the popularity of multigrain and fortified wheat tortillas. They are becoming an important growth segment in the global market.

Opportunity: Increased Preference for Low-Carb Products

The growing popularity of low-carb diets offers a strong chance for growth in the global wheat tortilla and wraps market. As more consumers focus on weight management, blood sugar control, and overall health, they are looking for products that fit their lower-carbohydrate intake. This opens up possibilities for manufacturers to create low-carb, keto-friendly, and high-protein tortilla options using alternative flours like almond, coconut, or blended grains. Brands can take advantage of this trend by making functional wraps that provide both taste and nutrition. Adding fiber and protein can help keep people feeling full while reducing net carbs.

Moreover, clear labeling, portion-controlled packaging, and a“better-for-you” approach can draw in health-conscious consumers who want convenient meal options that support their dietary goals. Expanding product lines in this area, especially in regions with increasing obesity and diabetes rates, allows companies to stand out and explore a rapidly growing niche. This can lead to market growth and opportunities for premium products.

Challenge: Fluctuation in Wheat Prices

The growing popularity of low-carb diets offers a strong growth opportunity in the global wheat tortilla and wraps market. As more consumers focus on weight management, blood sugar control, and overall health, demand is shifting toward products that fit with lower carbohydrate intake. This opens up space for manufacturers to create low-carb, keto-friendly, and high-protein tortilla options using alternative flours like almond, coconut, or mixed grains.

Fluctuations in wheat prices are a major challenge for the global wheat tortilla and wraps market. They directly affect production costs and profit margins. Wheat is the main ingredient and is sensitive to factors like bad weather, geopolitical issues, supply chain disruptions, and changing trade policies. Sudden price increases can raise manufacturing costs, making it tough for producers to keep prices steady without hurting their profits. Frequent cost changes also limit long-term planning and create uncertainty throughout the supply chain. Manufacturers often struggle with whether to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers, which can impact demand, especially in price-sensitive markets. Smaller companies are particularly at risk since they may not have the financial strength to handle this volatility well.

To reduce these risks, companies are increasingly looking into strategic sourcing, diversifying suppliers, and using alternative grains as partial substitutes. However, keeping product quality consistent while managing unstable input costs remains a constant operational and financial challenge for the industry.

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Recent Developments:



In March 2025, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV expected to have 100% of its packaging recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable. The goal, outlined in the company's 2024 annual report, is part of its Zero Packaging Waste initiative. In Jan 2023, Grupo Bimbo subsidiary Bimbo Canada is investing a total of US$ 11.2 million to build a new tortilla production line at its production facility in Hamilton, Ontario. The Ontario government will be providing $1.1 million through its Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness program, which provides financial support to manufacturing companies with a focus on small- to medium-sized companies across Ontario. The financial investment will support the expansion, expected to help Bimbo meet growing demand for tortillas in Western Canada.

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