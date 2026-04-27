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Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size To Surpass USD 125.76 Billion By 2034, At A CAGR Of 10.61%
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IMARC Group, a leading global market research and management consulting firm, has published its latest market intelligence report on the electric two-wheeler market. The global electric two-wheeler market size is currently valued at USD 49.42 Billion. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 125.76 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.61% during 2026-2034, driven by rising environmental concerns, supportive government policies and subsidies, and rapid advancements in battery technology improving vehicle efficiency and affordability.
The market is experiencing strong growth momentum due to the increasing shift toward sustainable mobility solutions, rising fuel prices, and urban congestion challenges. Electric two-wheelers are gaining traction as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, particularly in densely populated regions across Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additionally, the integration of smart connectivity features, lightweight vehicle design, and expanding charging infrastructure is enhancing consumer adoption globally.
How AI is Reshaping the Future of the Electric Two-Wheeler Market
● AI-Driven Battery Management Systems (BMS): Artificial intelligence is enabling advanced battery monitoring systems that optimize charging cycles, enhance battery lifespan, and improve energy efficiency. AI-powered BMS can predict battery degradation patterns and provide real-time diagnostics, reducing maintenance costs and improving vehicle reliability.
● Predictive Maintenance and Smart Diagnostics: AI-based analytics are being integrated into electric two-wheelers to monitor vehicle performance and detect potential faults before they occur. This predictive maintenance capability minimizes downtime, enhances safety, and improves overall user experience by offering timely service alerts.
● Intelligent Mobility and Fleet Optimization: AI is playing a crucial role in optimizing fleet operations for ride-sharing and delivery services. Algorithms analyze traffic patterns, rider behavior, and energy consumption to optimize routes, reduce operational costs, and maximize vehicle utilization in urban environments.
Download a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends and Drivers:
The global electric two-wheeler market is witnessing steady expansion, primarily driven by stringent emission regulations and government incentives promoting electric mobility adoption. Subsidies, tax rebates, and policy initiatives such as FAME-II in India and similar frameworks across Europe and China are significantly lowering the upfront cost of electric two-wheelers, making them more accessible to a wider consumer base.
Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for last-mile connectivity solutions are further fueling market growth. Electric scooters and motorcycles are emerging as ideal solutions for short-distance commuting due to their low operating costs, ease of use, and minimal environmental impact. Additionally, advancements in lithium-ion battery technology are enabling longer driving ranges and faster charging times, addressing one of the major barriers to adoption.
The expansion of charging infrastructure and battery swapping networks is also playing a critical role in accelerating market penetration. Companies and governments are investing heavily in public charging stations and innovative battery-swapping models, particularly in emerging economies, to reduce range anxiety and improve convenience for users.
Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup By Vehicle Type:
● Scooter/Moped
● Motorcycle
Scooters and mopeds dominate the market due to their affordability, lightweight design, and widespread use for daily commuting, particularly in urban areas.
Breakup By Battery Type:
● Sealed Lead Acid
● Lithium-ion
Lithium-ion batteries hold the largest share owing to their superior energy density, longer lifespan, and declining costs, making them the preferred choice for modern electric two-wheelers.
Breakup By Voltage:
● Below 48V
● 48V–60V
● Above 60V
The 48V–60V segment leads the market, balancing performance, efficiency, and affordability for urban commuting needs.
Breakup By Region:
● North America (United States, Canada)
● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
● Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific dominates the global electric two-wheeler market, accounting for the largest share, driven by high population density, supportive government policies, and strong manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China and India.
Ask analyst of customized report:
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the electric two-wheeler market with detailed profiles of all major companies, including:
● Hero Electric
● Ola Electric
● Ather Energy
● Bajaj Auto Limited
● TVS Motor Company
● Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
● NIU Technologies
● Gogoro Inc.
● Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
● Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
● BMW Motorrad
● Zero Motorcycles
What Does The Full Report Cover?
If you are tracking the electric two-wheeler market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report provides:
● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts
● Detailed growth driver and challenge analysis
● Segment-wise and regional performance insights
● Country-level data across major economies
● Competitive benchmarking of key players
● Value chain and pricing analysis
● Regulatory landscape and policy impact assessment
Recent News and Developments in Electric Two-Wheeler Market
● March 2025: Ola Electric expanded its product portfolio with new affordable electric scooter models, targeting mass-market adoption in India.
● January 2025: Ather Energy announced the expansion of its fast-charging network across major Indian cities to enhance accessibility.
● November 2024: Gogoro partnered with multiple Asian manufacturers to deploy battery-swapping infrastructure at scale.
● September 2024: TVS Motor Company increased its EV production capacity to meet rising domestic and export demand.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:
Toys Market Research Report
Oyster Market Research Report
Ice Cream Market:
Power Cables Market:
Sports Betting Market:
Key Questions This Report Answers
● What is the current global electric two-wheeler market size and projected growth?
● Which vehicle and battery segments dominate the market?
● What are the key drivers and challenges shaping market growth?
● Which region holds the largest share and why?
● How is AI transforming electric mobility and vehicle performance?
● Who are the leading companies and what are their strategies?
● What are the investment opportunities in this market?
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
The market is experiencing strong growth momentum due to the increasing shift toward sustainable mobility solutions, rising fuel prices, and urban congestion challenges. Electric two-wheelers are gaining traction as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, particularly in densely populated regions across Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additionally, the integration of smart connectivity features, lightweight vehicle design, and expanding charging infrastructure is enhancing consumer adoption globally.
How AI is Reshaping the Future of the Electric Two-Wheeler Market
● AI-Driven Battery Management Systems (BMS): Artificial intelligence is enabling advanced battery monitoring systems that optimize charging cycles, enhance battery lifespan, and improve energy efficiency. AI-powered BMS can predict battery degradation patterns and provide real-time diagnostics, reducing maintenance costs and improving vehicle reliability.
● Predictive Maintenance and Smart Diagnostics: AI-based analytics are being integrated into electric two-wheelers to monitor vehicle performance and detect potential faults before they occur. This predictive maintenance capability minimizes downtime, enhances safety, and improves overall user experience by offering timely service alerts.
● Intelligent Mobility and Fleet Optimization: AI is playing a crucial role in optimizing fleet operations for ride-sharing and delivery services. Algorithms analyze traffic patterns, rider behavior, and energy consumption to optimize routes, reduce operational costs, and maximize vehicle utilization in urban environments.
Download a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends and Drivers:
The global electric two-wheeler market is witnessing steady expansion, primarily driven by stringent emission regulations and government incentives promoting electric mobility adoption. Subsidies, tax rebates, and policy initiatives such as FAME-II in India and similar frameworks across Europe and China are significantly lowering the upfront cost of electric two-wheelers, making them more accessible to a wider consumer base.
Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for last-mile connectivity solutions are further fueling market growth. Electric scooters and motorcycles are emerging as ideal solutions for short-distance commuting due to their low operating costs, ease of use, and minimal environmental impact. Additionally, advancements in lithium-ion battery technology are enabling longer driving ranges and faster charging times, addressing one of the major barriers to adoption.
The expansion of charging infrastructure and battery swapping networks is also playing a critical role in accelerating market penetration. Companies and governments are investing heavily in public charging stations and innovative battery-swapping models, particularly in emerging economies, to reduce range anxiety and improve convenience for users.
Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup By Vehicle Type:
● Scooter/Moped
● Motorcycle
Scooters and mopeds dominate the market due to their affordability, lightweight design, and widespread use for daily commuting, particularly in urban areas.
Breakup By Battery Type:
● Sealed Lead Acid
● Lithium-ion
Lithium-ion batteries hold the largest share owing to their superior energy density, longer lifespan, and declining costs, making them the preferred choice for modern electric two-wheelers.
Breakup By Voltage:
● Below 48V
● 48V–60V
● Above 60V
The 48V–60V segment leads the market, balancing performance, efficiency, and affordability for urban commuting needs.
Breakup By Region:
● North America (United States, Canada)
● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
● Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific dominates the global electric two-wheeler market, accounting for the largest share, driven by high population density, supportive government policies, and strong manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China and India.
Ask analyst of customized report:
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the electric two-wheeler market with detailed profiles of all major companies, including:
● Hero Electric
● Ola Electric
● Ather Energy
● Bajaj Auto Limited
● TVS Motor Company
● Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
● NIU Technologies
● Gogoro Inc.
● Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
● Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
● BMW Motorrad
● Zero Motorcycles
What Does The Full Report Cover?
If you are tracking the electric two-wheeler market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report provides:
● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts
● Detailed growth driver and challenge analysis
● Segment-wise and regional performance insights
● Country-level data across major economies
● Competitive benchmarking of key players
● Value chain and pricing analysis
● Regulatory landscape and policy impact assessment
Recent News and Developments in Electric Two-Wheeler Market
● March 2025: Ola Electric expanded its product portfolio with new affordable electric scooter models, targeting mass-market adoption in India.
● January 2025: Ather Energy announced the expansion of its fast-charging network across major Indian cities to enhance accessibility.
● November 2024: Gogoro partnered with multiple Asian manufacturers to deploy battery-swapping infrastructure at scale.
● September 2024: TVS Motor Company increased its EV production capacity to meet rising domestic and export demand.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:
Toys Market Research Report
Oyster Market Research Report
Ice Cream Market:
Power Cables Market:
Sports Betting Market:
Key Questions This Report Answers
● What is the current global electric two-wheeler market size and projected growth?
● Which vehicle and battery segments dominate the market?
● What are the key drivers and challenges shaping market growth?
● Which region holds the largest share and why?
● How is AI transforming electric mobility and vehicle performance?
● Who are the leading companies and what are their strategies?
● What are the investment opportunities in this market?
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
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