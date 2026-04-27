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Respiratory Care Professor, Medtech Co-Founder Presents Novel Neonate Breathing Technology At PAS Meeting In Boston
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today its Chief of Research and Development presented a poster at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) meeting in Boston that began April 24 and goes through today.
Brian K. Walsh, Ph.D., RRT, who is also a co-founder of fluidIQ and Chair of the Department of Respiratory Therapy at University of Texas, Medical Branch (UTMB), presented a poster entitled“3D printed neonatal fluidic automated pressure cycled resuscitator. A mix method laboratory experiment.”
“Presenting this lab experiment regarding a 3D printed resuscitator was a highlight of the Pediatric Academic Societies conference for me,” said Walsh.“Having an opportunity to showcase this novel technology and its potential for the neonatal space was exciting and the positive responses we received reinforced what we know about this technology and its potential.”
The prestigious PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four leading pediatric associations; according to PAS' website - the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Academic Pediatrics Association (APA), the American Pediatric Society (APS), and the Society for Pediatric Research (SPR).
About fluidIQ's Key Collaborations
fluidIQ has a research collaboration agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), and a licensing, manufacturing and research collaboration with Intersurgical, Inc., / Pulmodyne. fluidIQ also maintains a nearly six-year research collaboration agreement with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. The NIH researchers received FDA approval on their investigational device exemption (IDE) for a first-in-human study expected to start this year. Previously, the NIH pre-clinical research with fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
The company's miniature adult resuscitator, HOPE inVentTM, is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The HOPE inVentTM was featured in the NIH Director's Blog in December 2022.
fluidIQ's resuscitators for neonates and adults are not cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not for sale in the United States.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with the material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators while in the midst of a world health crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. fluidIQ received the "Innovation Award" from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), awards from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) and was a finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. Please visit to learn more.
Brian K. Walsh, Ph.D., RRT, who is also a co-founder of fluidIQ and Chair of the Department of Respiratory Therapy at University of Texas, Medical Branch (UTMB), presented a poster entitled“3D printed neonatal fluidic automated pressure cycled resuscitator. A mix method laboratory experiment.”
“Presenting this lab experiment regarding a 3D printed resuscitator was a highlight of the Pediatric Academic Societies conference for me,” said Walsh.“Having an opportunity to showcase this novel technology and its potential for the neonatal space was exciting and the positive responses we received reinforced what we know about this technology and its potential.”
The prestigious PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four leading pediatric associations; according to PAS' website - the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Academic Pediatrics Association (APA), the American Pediatric Society (APS), and the Society for Pediatric Research (SPR).
About fluidIQ's Key Collaborations
fluidIQ has a research collaboration agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), and a licensing, manufacturing and research collaboration with Intersurgical, Inc., / Pulmodyne. fluidIQ also maintains a nearly six-year research collaboration agreement with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. The NIH researchers received FDA approval on their investigational device exemption (IDE) for a first-in-human study expected to start this year. Previously, the NIH pre-clinical research with fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
The company's miniature adult resuscitator, HOPE inVentTM, is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The HOPE inVentTM was featured in the NIH Director's Blog in December 2022.
fluidIQ's resuscitators for neonates and adults are not cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not for sale in the United States.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with the material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators while in the midst of a world health crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. fluidIQ received the "Innovation Award" from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), awards from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) and was a finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. Please visit to learn more.
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