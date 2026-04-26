West Bengal Girl's Sketch Of PM Modi Earns Her A Personal Letter

Bristi Mondal, a young girl from Jangipur village in Murshidabad, on Sunday expressed happiness after receiving a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a sketch she presented during a public programme in West Bengal's Jangipur area, held as part of the election campaign.

Bristi Mondal said she was elated after receiving the Prime Minister's response. "First of all, I would like to say Namaste and lots of love to Modi Ji. When Modi Ji came to Jangipur for the first time, I gave him a portrait. Then, after seeing that portrait, he sent a letter. Seeing that letter, my family and I are very, very happy," she said.

She added that the acknowledgement from the Prime Minister was a memorable moment for her and her family. "Modi Ji is so busy, yet he thought about me and sent a letter. I am very happy. Many, many thanks to Modi Ji," she said.

PM Modi's Heartfelt Response

In a letter dated April 24, addressed to Bristi Mondal, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the artwork presented by her during a public event in West Bengal. "It was most heartening to receive a beautifully sketched portrait from you during a public function in West Bengal. I sincerely appreciate the effort and dedication reflected in your work," the Prime Minister wrote.

He further said that such gestures reflect a strong emotional connection with the people. "The affection and warmth of people like you have left a deep and lasting impact on me, strengthening my commitment to building a progressive New India and a brighter future for our youth," he added.

Praise for Bengal's Cultural Heritage

Highlighting Bengal's cultural richness, PM Modi noted the state's longstanding contribution to arts and intellectual traditions. "West Bengal's cultural heritage is a rich blend of intellect and creativity, where literature, music, theatre, and visual arts have shaped modern Indian thought," the letter stated.

'Remarkable Artistic Promise'

Praising the young girl's artistic ability, the Prime Minister said her work reflects promise and talent. "Your confident strokes and attention to detail reflect remarkable artistic promise. Seeing such creativity among our youth fills me with pride and hope," he wrote.

Concluding the letter, PM Modi extended his best wishes for her future. "All the best for your future. Yours, Narendra Modi," the letter added. (ANI)

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