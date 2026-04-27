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Iran Seizes Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Wednesday that their naval forces had seized two container ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route that has become increasingly volatile amid regional tensions.
According to a statement from the Guards, naval units intercepted and stopped two vessels described as violating passage rules in the strait and redirected them toward the Iranian coastline.
The ships were identified as the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminodas. Tracking data reportedly placed both vessels near the Iranian side of the strait, close to waters northeast of Oman.
Maritime security monitors based in the United Kingdom reported that multiple commercial vessels experienced incidents involving armed small boats in the area. One container ship reportedly came under fire approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman, resulting in damage to the bridge but no casualties. Another vessel was also reportedly fired upon and halted near Iranian coastal waters.
A separate ship, identified by private security sources as the Panama-flagged Euphoria, was said to be transiting outbound through the strait when it was targeted and stopped in the water.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes, with a significant portion of global oil and gas exports passing through it under normal conditions. Control and access to the route have become a central point of tension between Iranian forces and US naval operations in the region.
Iranian authorities have previously stated that vessels must obtain authorization to enter or exit Gulf waters via the strait, while US forces have maintained efforts to monitor and restrict maritime movement linked to Iranian interests.
Separately, US defense officials reported intercepting and boarding a vessel described as “stateless and sanctioned,” which has been linked by analysts to Iranian-related maritime activity. Each side has accused the other of violating the terms of the ongoing ceasefire arrangement.
The developments come as diplomatic efforts continue alongside heightened naval activity, with tensions remaining elevated in and around one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors.
According to a statement from the Guards, naval units intercepted and stopped two vessels described as violating passage rules in the strait and redirected them toward the Iranian coastline.
The ships were identified as the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminodas. Tracking data reportedly placed both vessels near the Iranian side of the strait, close to waters northeast of Oman.
Maritime security monitors based in the United Kingdom reported that multiple commercial vessels experienced incidents involving armed small boats in the area. One container ship reportedly came under fire approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman, resulting in damage to the bridge but no casualties. Another vessel was also reportedly fired upon and halted near Iranian coastal waters.
A separate ship, identified by private security sources as the Panama-flagged Euphoria, was said to be transiting outbound through the strait when it was targeted and stopped in the water.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes, with a significant portion of global oil and gas exports passing through it under normal conditions. Control and access to the route have become a central point of tension between Iranian forces and US naval operations in the region.
Iranian authorities have previously stated that vessels must obtain authorization to enter or exit Gulf waters via the strait, while US forces have maintained efforts to monitor and restrict maritime movement linked to Iranian interests.
Separately, US defense officials reported intercepting and boarding a vessel described as “stateless and sanctioned,” which has been linked by analysts to Iranian-related maritime activity. Each side has accused the other of violating the terms of the ongoing ceasefire arrangement.
The developments come as diplomatic efforts continue alongside heightened naval activity, with tensions remaining elevated in and around one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors.
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