SHEIN Strengthens Community Engagement Across Saudi Arabia And The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Dubai, UAE – April, 2026 – SHEIN®, one of the world's leading online fashion and lifestyle retailers, strengthened its commitment to community engagement efforts in the Middle East during Ramadan 2026, delivering a series of impactful initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the UAE that reflected the company's broader focus on kindness, connection, and giving.

Under the theme“Ramadan in Every Gesture,” SHEIN rolled out a series of Ramadan and Eid al‐Fitr activations in both countries, reaching thousands of people and reinforcing values of kindness and community.

SHEIN partnered with Dunia Helwa to bring moments of kindness to communities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Dunia Helwa (Arabic for“The World is Beautiful”) is 7awi Media Group's digital platform for positive storytelling, highlighting uplifting stories of humanity, kindness and community. The platform has been one of SHEIN's social impact partners in the Middle East since December 2025.

Commenting on the community-focused activations, Mohammad Dwaikat, Country General Manager of SHEIN Middle East, said,“SHEIN believes that true value goes beyond commerce by touching lives and empowering communities. This Ramadan, we wanted to express our appreciation to the everyday heroes who keep communities moving, while sharing meaningful gestures that reflect the spirit of the holy month.”

Ramadan in Every Gesture in Saudi Arabia:In Saudi Arabia, at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan, teams distributed water and dates to people breaking their fast in public spaces, sharing in the spirit of Iftar. The initiative took place across Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar, benefiting approximately 3,000 people. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="602" data-bit="iit" />

Forty riders received curated packages containing a cooling towel, portable fan, water bottle, and Eid treats. Expecting routine deliveries, riders instead discovered the packages were prepared especially for them. Their sincere reactions underscored the importance of acknowledging frontline workers, particularly during Ramadan.

The effort was part of a broader set of Ramadan activities in the UAE, including Iftar meal distributions with Beit Al Khair, one of the UAE's leading charitable organizations assisting families in need. These distributions benefited more than 6,700 individuals. In addition, online donations were made to 38 families through the organization to support orphan families with clothing. SHEIN also partnered with Emirates Red Crescent, a national humanitarian authority known for its community relief efforts, for four consecutive days of Iftar support, reaching approximately 2,000 beneficiaries.

A Growing Commitment to Social Impact in the Middle East:These Ramadan initiatives are part of SHEIN's expanding corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in the East region, developed in partnership with leading local organizations.

Recent programs include a Memorandum of Understanding with Wareef Charity, affiliated with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, supporting the development of a pediatric liver transplant center in Riyadh. The company also launched“Threads of Joy,” an eco-conscious clothing recycling campaign with KISWA that benefited 40,000 people during Ramadan and“Powered by Love,” an autism inclusion platform that has supported families and children through awareness, fundraising and sensory-friendly initiatives.

Additional partnerships include Glowmode x Pink Caravan with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), which provided free breast cancer screenings and education to 395 women and the SHEIN x APD Purple Saturday campaign in Saudi Arabia, promoting inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities.

Looking Ahead:SHEIN will continue collaborating with trusted partners across Saudi Arabia and the UAE to advance initiatives that support children, youth, women and underserved communities, contributing to more inclusive and resilient societies across the Middle East.