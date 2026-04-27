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Jordan, UNHCR Emphasize Closer Cooperation on Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni and the UN Refugee Agency’s representative in Jordan Maria Stavropoulou discussed ways to strengthen coordination on legal cooperation and anti-human trafficking initiatives during a meeting held at the Ministry of Justice.
According to official reports, Talhouni highlighted the importance of building on the existing partnership with the UNHCR, noting ongoing collaboration aimed at supporting the justice system and reinforcing human rights frameworks in the country.
He also underlined joint work being carried out under the National Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy, stressing the need for improved coordination at both technical and operational levels to ensure effective implementation aligned with international standards.
Stavropoulou, for her part, praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and managing the associated economic pressures, acknowledging the country’s broader humanitarian role under national leadership.
She also commended cooperation with the Ministry of Justice in developing mechanisms to address human trafficking, describing the coordination between both sides as a constructive model for sharing expertise and strengthening joint initiatives across related fields.
The discussions reflect ongoing efforts to enhance institutional cooperation between Jordanian authorities and international organizations in addressing trafficking and supporting vulnerable populations.
According to official reports, Talhouni highlighted the importance of building on the existing partnership with the UNHCR, noting ongoing collaboration aimed at supporting the justice system and reinforcing human rights frameworks in the country.
He also underlined joint work being carried out under the National Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy, stressing the need for improved coordination at both technical and operational levels to ensure effective implementation aligned with international standards.
Stavropoulou, for her part, praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and managing the associated economic pressures, acknowledging the country’s broader humanitarian role under national leadership.
She also commended cooperation with the Ministry of Justice in developing mechanisms to address human trafficking, describing the coordination between both sides as a constructive model for sharing expertise and strengthening joint initiatives across related fields.
The discussions reflect ongoing efforts to enhance institutional cooperation between Jordanian authorities and international organizations in addressing trafficking and supporting vulnerable populations.
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