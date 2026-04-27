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Small Plane Crash Near Minneapolis Kills Lawmaker, Pilot
(MENAFN) A small aircraft crash near Minneapolis in Minnesota resulted in the deaths of North Dakota state lawmaker Liz Conmy, aged 67, and the pilot on Saturday, according to reports citing local authorities.
Officials confirmed that a Beechcraft BE33 went down shortly after taking off from Crystal Airport, with two people on board.
A statement from North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong paid tribute to the lawmaker, saying: “Liz served her state and community with care and compassion,” and added, “We are “saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators,” he added.
Footage circulating on social media is said to show the moment the plane crashed into a wooded area before erupting into a fireball, igniting surrounding trees and grass.
Her political party in North Dakota, an affiliate of the Democratic Party, described her death as “a profound loss to the state” in a statement shared online.
Authorities said the aircraft went down shortly after departure, and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash by federal transportation safety officials, according to reports.
Officials confirmed that a Beechcraft BE33 went down shortly after taking off from Crystal Airport, with two people on board.
A statement from North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong paid tribute to the lawmaker, saying: “Liz served her state and community with care and compassion,” and added, “We are “saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators,” he added.
Footage circulating on social media is said to show the moment the plane crashed into a wooded area before erupting into a fireball, igniting surrounding trees and grass.
Her political party in North Dakota, an affiliate of the Democratic Party, described her death as “a profound loss to the state” in a statement shared online.
Authorities said the aircraft went down shortly after departure, and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash by federal transportation safety officials, according to reports.
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