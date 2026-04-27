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King Charles' US Trip Presses On Despite DC Shooting
(MENAFN) Britain's ambassador to the United States has cast the imminent royal state visit as a bid to "renew and revitalize a unique friendship," even as a weekend shooting incident near President Donald Trump cast a shadow over security arrangements in Washington.
Ambassador Christian Turner confirmed Monday that the four-day visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla would proceed largely on schedule, following emergency consultations between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Trump on Sunday.
Trump himself moved swiftly to reassure the public, pledging that King Charles would "be very safe" throughout the visit. Speaking on a news program, he described the White House grounds as "really safe," adding: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe… this area of not very many acres is really safe."
The comments came in the wake of a Saturday shooting incident at a Washington event attended by the US president, during which a gunman lightly wounded a Secret Service agent before Trump was evacuated from the scene. The episode sent security planners on both sides scrambling ahead of the royal arrival.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were due to land later Monday, where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to formally receive them.
Yet security concerns are only part of the backdrop complicating the visit. Relations between London and Washington have grown strained in recent weeks, with Trump publicly taking aim at Starmer over the British government's position on the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, while broader policy disagreements continue to simmer between the two allies.
Criticism has also mounted at home. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called outright for the visit to be cancelled, labeling Trump an "unreliable" ally. Green Party co-leader Zack Polanski said he "feels sorry" for the king, insisting that Britain should be taking "a sterner line" with Washington.
The diplomatic centrepiece of the trip will be King Charles' address to Congress — a rare and symbolically charged appearance in which the monarch is expected to navigate carefully between the official positions of the British government and the sensitivities of a notoriously unpredictable US president.
Ambassador Christian Turner confirmed Monday that the four-day visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla would proceed largely on schedule, following emergency consultations between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Trump on Sunday.
Trump himself moved swiftly to reassure the public, pledging that King Charles would "be very safe" throughout the visit. Speaking on a news program, he described the White House grounds as "really safe," adding: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe… this area of not very many acres is really safe."
The comments came in the wake of a Saturday shooting incident at a Washington event attended by the US president, during which a gunman lightly wounded a Secret Service agent before Trump was evacuated from the scene. The episode sent security planners on both sides scrambling ahead of the royal arrival.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were due to land later Monday, where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to formally receive them.
Yet security concerns are only part of the backdrop complicating the visit. Relations between London and Washington have grown strained in recent weeks, with Trump publicly taking aim at Starmer over the British government's position on the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, while broader policy disagreements continue to simmer between the two allies.
Criticism has also mounted at home. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called outright for the visit to be cancelled, labeling Trump an "unreliable" ally. Green Party co-leader Zack Polanski said he "feels sorry" for the king, insisting that Britain should be taking "a sterner line" with Washington.
The diplomatic centrepiece of the trip will be King Charles' address to Congress — a rare and symbolically charged appearance in which the monarch is expected to navigate carefully between the official positions of the British government and the sensitivities of a notoriously unpredictable US president.
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