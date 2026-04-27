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Jordan, SA Explore Rail Projects to Strengthen Regional Trade Links
(MENAFN) Jordan and Saudi Arabia have discussed expanding cooperation in the transport sector, with particular emphasis on developing railway networks aimed at improving regional connectivity and trade flows.
The talks took place during a meeting between Jordan’s Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin and Saudi Ambassador Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al Saud, where both sides reviewed potential joint infrastructure projects and broader transport collaboration.
Qatamin highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, describing them as historically strong and increasingly important for economic cooperation. He noted that transport links, especially in rail infrastructure, play a central role in facilitating trade and supporting regional integration.
A key proposal discussed during the meeting was a planned railway corridor within Jordan that would connect the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia to the Jaber crossing on the Syrian border, passing through Madouneh. Officials described the project as part of a broader strategic route linking Gulf states with Syria and extending further toward Turkey through Jordan, potentially enhancing the movement of goods across multiple countries.
Both sides emphasized that current regional conditions make it increasingly important to develop efficient and sustainable transport alternatives. They also stressed the need to accelerate implementation of rail connectivity initiatives, given their potential impact on supply chains and economic stability in the region.
The Saudi ambassador reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations, describing the partnership as deeply rooted and driven by shared interests. He also underlined the importance of advancing joint transport projects, particularly in the railway sector, as a means of supporting wider regional economic cooperation.
He added that Saudi Arabia is prepared to continue coordinating with Jordan and to provide support for efforts aimed at moving these projects forward, noting that recent regional developments have increased the urgency of strengthening rail-based connectivity.
The talks took place during a meeting between Jordan’s Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin and Saudi Ambassador Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al Saud, where both sides reviewed potential joint infrastructure projects and broader transport collaboration.
Qatamin highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, describing them as historically strong and increasingly important for economic cooperation. He noted that transport links, especially in rail infrastructure, play a central role in facilitating trade and supporting regional integration.
A key proposal discussed during the meeting was a planned railway corridor within Jordan that would connect the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia to the Jaber crossing on the Syrian border, passing through Madouneh. Officials described the project as part of a broader strategic route linking Gulf states with Syria and extending further toward Turkey through Jordan, potentially enhancing the movement of goods across multiple countries.
Both sides emphasized that current regional conditions make it increasingly important to develop efficient and sustainable transport alternatives. They also stressed the need to accelerate implementation of rail connectivity initiatives, given their potential impact on supply chains and economic stability in the region.
The Saudi ambassador reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations, describing the partnership as deeply rooted and driven by shared interests. He also underlined the importance of advancing joint transport projects, particularly in the railway sector, as a means of supporting wider regional economic cooperation.
He added that Saudi Arabia is prepared to continue coordinating with Jordan and to provide support for efforts aimed at moving these projects forward, noting that recent regional developments have increased the urgency of strengthening rail-based connectivity.
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