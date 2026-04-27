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Pakistan’s President Travels to China for Official Visit
(MENAFN) Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari is undertaking a week-long visit to China from April 25 to May 1, which includes scheduled stops in Hunan Province and Hainan Province, according to reports citing China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.
Speaking at a regular news briefing on Monday, Lin noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. He added that bilateral ties continue to maintain strong momentum and remain at a high level of development.
China expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan across different sectors and regions, while also encouraging closer people-to-people and institutional exchanges. The goal, Lin said, is to further advance the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.
Speaking at a regular news briefing on Monday, Lin noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. He added that bilateral ties continue to maintain strong momentum and remain at a high level of development.
China expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan across different sectors and regions, while also encouraging closer people-to-people and institutional exchanges. The goal, Lin said, is to further advance the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.
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