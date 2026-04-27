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Armed Attack in Ecuador Leaves Five Dead, Two Injured
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and two others injured in an armed attack on Saturday night in Puerto Bolivar, located in the coastal city of Machala, according to reports citing Ecuador’s National Police.
Authorities said the attackers approached a group gathered outside a home while pretending to be security officers carrying out an operation. They then opened fire on the group.
Police recovered around 30 shell casings from both short- and long-range firearms at the scene.
All of the victims were men aged between 26 and 63, including two brothers. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Investigators later found the vehicle used in the attack burned, and believe the suspects escaped by sea.
Officials said the attack is likely linked to disputes between criminal groups over drug trafficking routes.
Ecuador has seen a significant increase in violence in recent years, with more than 9,200 homicides recorded in 2025, according to official figures.
Authorities said the attackers approached a group gathered outside a home while pretending to be security officers carrying out an operation. They then opened fire on the group.
Police recovered around 30 shell casings from both short- and long-range firearms at the scene.
All of the victims were men aged between 26 and 63, including two brothers. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Investigators later found the vehicle used in the attack burned, and believe the suspects escaped by sea.
Officials said the attack is likely linked to disputes between criminal groups over drug trafficking routes.
Ecuador has seen a significant increase in violence in recent years, with more than 9,200 homicides recorded in 2025, according to official figures.
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