Suja Life Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. (“Suja Life”) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering. Suja Life has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) to offer 8,888,889 shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”), 8,688,170 shares of which are being offered by Suja Life and 200,719 shares of which are being offered by a selling stockholder identified in the registration statement on Form S-1 (the“selling stockholder”). Suja Life and the selling stockholder also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 701,153 and 632,180 shares of Class A Common Stock from Suja Life and the selling stockholder, respectively, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share.

Upon completion of the proposed initial public offering, Suja Life will be the sole general partner of Suja Life Holdings, L.P. (“Holdings LP”) and will exclusively operate and control all of its business and affairs.

Suja Life intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire, directly or indirectly through one or more wholly owned subsidiaries, (i) newly issued LP units in Holdings LP and (ii) LP units from certain existing owners of Holdings LP at a purchase price per LP unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A Common Stock, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Holdings LP will, in turn, use the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Suja Life (i) to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, (ii) to make cash payments to certain employees and directors of Holdings LP in connection with the settlement of time-based vesting incentive units, in partial satisfaction of certain transaction bonus agreements and in connection with celebratory cash awards in respect of the closing of this offering and (iii) to pay expenses incurred in connection with this offering and the related organizational transactions.

Suja Life, Inc. has applied to list its Class A Common Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SUJA."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and William Blair are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to this proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at ...; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at ...; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by email at: ....

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

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