Artificial Intelligence Software Platforms Global Market Report 2026: Google, Microsoft, AWS, Tencent, And IBM Led The $79.38 Billion Market In 2025

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The research report offers insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor market shares, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities. It paints an in-depth picture of the current and future AI software platform landscape.

The artificial intelligence software platform market has witnessed significant growth, projected to expand from $79.38 billion in 2025 to $106.92 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 34.7%. This growth is fueled by increased machine learning adoption, data-driven decision making, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision tools, cloud computing, and AI consulting services. Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $296.57 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.1%. Factors driving this include AI platform expansion in healthcare and BFSI, automation and predictive analytics, AI training, and integration with immersive technologies.

The rise of cloud-based services is a key driver of this market growth. These services offer computing resources on demand, facilitating AI solution deployment and scalability. For instance, Eurostat reported that by December 2023, 45.2% of EU enterprises engaged in cloud computing services, mainly for hosting e-mails and file storage. This trend enhances the artificial intelligence software platform market.

Leading market players are innovating with advanced AI solutions like generative AI platforms. These platforms generate new content by learning patterns from existing data. In March 2023, SparkCognition Inc. launched the first generative AI platform for the industrial sector, enabling organizations to leverage AI capabilities with limited data, reducing costs and enhancing insight generation. Additionally, Siemens AG acquired BuntPlanet SL in December 2023, to bolster its AI software solutions for the water industry. BuntPlanet SL specializes in AI solutions for leak detection and water quality improvement.

Major companies in this market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Tencent Holdings Limited, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., OpenAI, Palantir Technologies Inc., Snowflake Inc., UiPath Inc., Splunk Inc., DataRobot, Veritone, YITU Technology, Adept, Gupshup, deepset, and Uniphore.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Scope of the Report:



Market Components: Tools; Services

Technologies: Computer Vision; Data Analytics; Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing

Applications: Automation; Remote Sensing; Medical Diagnosis; Speech Recognition; Text Recognition Industries: BFSI; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Transportation; Retail

Key Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tencent Holdings Limited, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., OpenAI, and more.

Geographic Coverage: Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data and Analysis: Includes a five-year historic and ten-year forecast, data segmentation by country and region, and comparative competitor analysis.

Key Attributes