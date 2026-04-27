Air Fresheners Market To Reach $19.75 Billion By 2030, Driven By Urbanization & Fragrance Innovation - Godrej Consumer Products, Procter & Gamble, And Reckitt Benckiser Group Dominate

The air fresheners market has experienced robust growth, projected to swell from $14.36 billion in 2025 to $15.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upsurge is driven by heightened awareness about indoor ambiance, increased household spending, and expansion in retail availability. The burgeoning demand for odor elimination also contributes significantly to this trend.

The market's growth trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $19.75 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as a rising preference for enhancing home comfort, a growing demand for lifestyle-improving products, and expanding innovations in fragrance are major contributors. Additionally, an increasing focus on wellness-driven environments and indoor air quality enhancement is strengthening market expansion.

Urbanization, another key growth driver, is amplifying the demand for air fresheners as more individuals converge in urban centers seeking improved living standards. The shift toward urban lifestyles supports market expansion through increased demand for indoor fragrance solutions.

Air pollution levels continue to rise, largely due to industrialization, vehicle emissions, and fossil fuel consumption, prompting a heightened need for air fresheners. These products mask unpleasant odors and aid in perceived indoor air quality improvement, although they may contribute to indoor air pollution through volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In response to environmental concerns, major companies in the air fresheners market are innovating with advanced aerosol dispersion technologies. These technologies focus on precision and efficiency, providing enhanced fragrance delivery while minimizing environmental impact. For instance, Everspray's innovative micro-diffusion aerosol system delivers ultra-fine microdroplets, ensuring consistent scent coverage with minimal product wastage.

Notable industry players include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and others, who are actively developing sustainable solutions in the market.

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the coming years.

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Report Scope:



Products: Sprays, Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Others

Customer Types: Individual, Enterprise

Distribution Channels: Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Pharmacies, Online Markets, Others Applications: Households, Corporate Offices, Automotive, Others

Key Attributes