NIMA's Next-Gen Portable Gluten Sensor Wins Gold Stevie® Award For Achievement In Product Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors the ground-up rebuild of NIMA's gluten sensor, app, and quality systems

BOSTON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIMA Partners, Inc. announced today it has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation in the 2026 American Business Awards®.

The recognition honors the ground-up rebuild of NIMA's category-defining portable gluten sensor, which relaunched in January with a new Bluetooth-enabled app and a formal Quality Management System designed to strengthen reliability, manufacturing consistency, and user confidence.

“NIMA was recognized for its commitment to restoring trust through technical excellence and manufacturing rigor,” said Mike Glick, CEO of NIMA.“This award validates our mission to provide the celiac community with the most accurate, reliable tools possible to help navigate their daily lives with more confidence.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners. In feedback shared with NIMA following the judging process, reviewers praised the company's focus on consumer food safety and its ability to address“a genuine and significant need.” One judge described the entry as“a best-in-class submission,” while another wrote,“this product is helping so many people...this is a much-needed product in today's market.”

One reviewer added,“NIMA is an impressive nomination that combines meaningful scientific innovation with clear consumer impact. Its improved sensitivity, independent validation, and thoughtful user-centered design distinguish it in an underserved category.”

Relaunched in January 2026, the next-generation NIMA detects gluten down to 10 parts per million across wheat, barley, and rye. The product was independently validated by Bia Diagnostics using AOAC reference methods, achieving 99% accuracy. Since the relaunch, NIMA has activated more than 2,000 devices, supporting over 100,000 meals and achieving 90%+ customer satisfaction.

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.“The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”

For more on NIMA's Gold Stevie win, visit our blog!

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About NIMA Partners, Inc.

NIMA Partners, Inc. is dedicated to helping people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance feel safer, more confident, and included around food. The company develops smart, consumer-friendly food testing technology designed to make everyday eating safer, simpler, and more inclusive. With a commitment to scientific rigor and user-centered design, NIMA Partners is reinventing what it means to navigate a gluten-free life. For more information, visit NIMAnow or contact us at ....

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

...

617-894-1153

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

