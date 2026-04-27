Keel Infrastructure Schedules First Quarter 2026 Conference Call On May 11, 2026

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About Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections already in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania and Washington in the United States, and Québec in Canada. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at .