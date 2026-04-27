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Iran Blames US “Excessive Demands” for Collapse of Pakistan Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that recent negotiations held in Pakistan collapsed due to what he described as Washington’s "excessive demands," according to reports from state media.
Speaking after his arrival in Russia for a planned meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Abbas Araghchi noted that earlier rounds of discussions had shown signs of progress but ultimately failed to achieve a final outcome because of the U.S. position, as stated by reports.
He also highlighted the importance of maintaining secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it "an important global issue" amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington in the strategic waterway.
Officials indicated that Araghchi’s trip to Moscow will center on strengthening bilateral relations as well as addressing regional security concerns, including developments in the Middle East and the situation in the Gulf.
Speaking after his arrival in Russia for a planned meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Abbas Araghchi noted that earlier rounds of discussions had shown signs of progress but ultimately failed to achieve a final outcome because of the U.S. position, as stated by reports.
He also highlighted the importance of maintaining secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it "an important global issue" amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington in the strategic waterway.
Officials indicated that Araghchi’s trip to Moscow will center on strengthening bilateral relations as well as addressing regional security concerns, including developments in the Middle East and the situation in the Gulf.
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