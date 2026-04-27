Nominations For Padma Awards 2027 To Close On July 31: Home Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry announced on Monday that July 31 is the last date for nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards to be conferred on the occasion of Republic Day 2027.

The nominations process was launched on March 15 with the stipulation that these will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (), said an official statement.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

The Home Ministry said the nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), on the exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Details related to Padma Awards 2027 nominations are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs () and on the Padma Awards Portal (). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link /AboutAwards.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The Awards recognise 'work of distinction' and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into“People's Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination, said the statement.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and others who are doing selfless service.