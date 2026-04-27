Nitin Nabin Opens Seven BJP District Offices In Rajasthan Jalore Unit Gets Foundation Stone (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday virtually inaugurated newly constructed district office buildings across seven districts of Rajasthan -- Tonk, Bundi, Churu, Pali, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Barmer -- from Tonk. On the same occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for the party's district office in Jalore.

Addressing party workers, Nitin Nabin said that visiting Rajasthan has always been a source of pride and inspiration for him.

He described the state as a land rich in traditions of valour, sacrifice and patriotism. Recalling his early political journey, he noted that after becoming the youngest MLA, it was in Rajasthan that he first received public recognition and honour -- an experience that created a deep emotional bond with the state.

He emphasised that the BJP's greatest strength lies in its dedicated workers, who serve selflessly without personal motives.

The party's present stature, he said, is the result of the hard work, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of millions of such workers. He further added that the BJP has been nurtured by the ideals of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, growing into a vast and resilient banyan tree.

Highlighting the party's guiding principles -- Antyodaya, nationalism and good governance -- he said that both the Central and state governments are committed to ensuring that development reaches the last person in the queue, which defines the true character of the BJP.

Calling upon workers to contribute actively, Nitin Nabin urged them to work towards the vision of a“Developed India” and a“Developed Rajasthan” by 2047.

He stressed that nation-building is not just the responsibility of the government but of every citizen. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is now playing a decisive role both domestically and globally. From just two Members of Parliament in its early days, the BJP has expanded across 21 states and emerged as the world's largest political party.

Over 600 BJP offices have been established nationwide, serving as centres for organisation, training, dialogue and cadre development.

Reiterating the significance of party offices, he said: "Offices are not merely buildings; they are centres of workers' energy, ideas and collective organisational strength."

Praising the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, he said the BJP's "double-engine" government is continuously working for the welfare of women, youth and farmers.

He highlighted initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi schemes for women's empowerment, as well as the ERCP project, which he described as a boon for farmers. He urged party workers to ensure that information about these schemes reaches every household so that maximum people can benefit.

Expressing confidence in the party's growth, he said that with the dedication of workers, the BJP would continue to expand its footprint.

“I am pleased to see the expansion of BJP's influence from Anga to Kalinga,” he added.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress over the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill), he accused opposition parties of opposing a historic step towards women's empowerment.

He questioned why the Congress had previously denied women adequate political representation. He asserted that whenever the Prime Minister undertakes a task, it is brought to completion, and the passage of this legislation reflects that commitment.

State in-charge Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal described Tonk as a strong BJP base and praised the dedication of party workers. Referring to Rajasthan's rich legacy, he said the BJP is committed to carrying forward its tradition of bravery and patriotism.

He urged workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, reiterating the party's core mantra, "Seva Hi Sankalp".

BJP state president Madan Rathore said that even during global crises, India -- under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership -- secured its energy needs and supported other nations.

He accused the opposition of spreading misinformation, while emphasising that the government operates with transparency and integrity. He added that the opposition is unsettled by the end of middlemen and corrupt practices.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, he said that under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan has seen significant improvements in electricity, water supply, roads and law and order. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that BJP workers are guided by the principle of“Nation First”, and that the government remains focused on water, electricity and employment as key priorities.