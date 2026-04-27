The HUAWEI Matepad Mini Arrives In UAE, Offering A Compact Tablet Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, April 2026 – Huawei today officially announced the retail availability of the HUAWEI MatePad Mini in the United Arab Emirates. The brand-new compact tablet from Huawei is designed for both portability and performance. Featuring an 8.8-inch OLED PaperMatte display and an ultra-lightweight chassis, the MatePad Mini slips effortlessly into your pocket while still handling reading, work, creating, and entertainment. It offers a screen larger than a smartphone for more detail, while remaining more portable than a full-sized tablet, making it perfect for one-handed use.

HUAWEI MatePad Mini is officially available for purchase through official channels and retail stores starting from 1,699 AED.

Designed to be light in hand, the MatePad Mini weighs just 260 g and measures a mere 5.1 mm in thickness. Its magnesium alloy body is 20% lighter than standard aluminum and is reinforced with high-strength steel to ensure the device remains durable and resistant to bending, making it an ideal companion for travel and daily commutes.

The 8.8-inch OLED PaperMatte Display eliminates 99% of ambient light interference, providing a glare-free viewing experience similar to actual paper. Despite its compact size, the tablet offers a high-resolution canvas with 1800 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility and a 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid navigation.

The MatePad Mini supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, which features a built-in micro-motor for tactile vibration feedback. Combined with the upgraded HUAWEI Notes app, users can experience AI Handwriting Enhancement, which helps refine handwritten text for better legibility while maintaining personal character.

Beyond its reading and writing capabilities, the tablet features a 32 MP front camera for high-definition video conferencing and a 50 MP rear camera for detailed photography. The device is powered by a 6400 mAh battery, supporting up to 9.5 hours of use and featuring a Turbo Mode that enables a full 0–100% charge in just 60 minutes.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei's three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world's top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life more information please visit: