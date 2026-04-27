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Asia In The AI Age: Why Investors May Need To Rethink Tech Exposure Beyond The US- Saxo Bank
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Key points:
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AI is becoming a supply-chain story, not just a US mega-cap story. The next phase of the AI buildout depends on the physical infrastructure behind it: chips, memory, advanced packaging, semiconductor equipment, precision manufacturing, power, and data centres.
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Asia sits across the key hardware bottlenecks. Taiwan brings foundry and chip manufacturing strength, South Korea leads in memory and storage, Japan provides semiconductor equipment and precision technology, China is building a self-reliant AI infrastructure stack, and Singapore offers exposure to electronics services, connectivity, and data-centre infrastructure.
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The opportunity comes with real risks. Asia's AI supply-chain role is compelling, but it is also exposed to geopolitics, export controls, memory cyclicality, currency swings, energy costs, and the possibility that AI capex becomes more selective after a strong investment cycle.
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AI capex guidance from US megacap tech over the next few quarters. This will help confirm whether cloud, model and data-centre spending remains strong enough to support Asia's hardware supply chain.
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Guidance from Asia's key AI hardware players. TSMC, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Tokyo Electron, Advantest, Disco and other regional leaders can provide read-throughs on chips, memory, equipment demand and order visibility.
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Memory pricing and HBM supply trends. These are crucial for assessing whether Korea's AI memory cycle remains supported, or whether parts of the market are moving toward oversupply risk.
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Semiconductor equipment orders and capex plans. This will show whether chipmakers are still expanding capacity, which matters for Japan's precision equipment and materials ecosystem.
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Foreign flows into Taiwan, Korea and Japan. Continued inflows would suggest global investors are still chasing Asia's AI hardware leaders; a reversal could signal profit-taking or concern that expectations have moved too far.
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China's policy push toward AI self-reliance. Export controls, domestic chip ambitions and government support for strategic technology will remain important drivers for China's AI infrastructure story.
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Singapore's data-centre, connectivity and precision-tech activity. These signals can help investors assess whether Singapore's AI exposure is broadening beyond the usual banks and REITs narrative.
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Oil prices, energy costs and Middle East headlines. AI is highly energy-intensive, and higher power costs can slow the buildout if they make data-centre economics less attractive or force governments to ration grid capacity. For Asia, the risk is twofold: higher oil and gas prices can pressure margins and currencies in energy-importing economies, while rising electricity demand can make power availability a bigger constraint for AI infrastructure. That does not break the AI story, but it can make the capex cycle more selective and raise the premium on markets and companies with reliable, scalable energy access.
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