MINI 1965 Victory Edition: A Motorsport Legend For The Present Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The iconic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally winning Mini Cooper S is being celebrated in the form of a new MINI edition. Introducing the new“MINI 1965 Victory Edition”.

No other city has motorsport so deeply rooted in its history than Monte Carlo. MINI has endured tremendous success within the principality, particularly in 1965, when the legendary Mini Cooper S, driven by Timo Mäkinen and co-driver Paul Easter took victory at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally. At the time, the car was praised for its innovative technology, elegant performance, and agility under extreme weather conditions which MINI has been able to replicate and modernize in the form of the new MINI 1965 Victory Edition. This new edition creates a stylish statement and maintains typical MINI craftmanship, following the foundations laid MINIs illustrious rally history.

The MINI 1965 Victory Edition is offered for MINI John Cooper Works model. The MINI John Cooper Works has an impressive 231 hp and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. It sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.

Exterior: a perfect blend of vintage and modern design.

In homage to the legendary motorsports colors of the 1960s, the 1965 Victory Edition impresses in Chili Red exterior paintwork, which is accentuated by a white trim stripe extending from bonnet to the roof and rear, enhancing the vehicle ́s sportiness even further. As an exclusive trademark of the edition, a white“52” graphic adorns both sides of the vehicle – a reference to the number of the original car displayed from 1965.

The roof is offered as a panoramic roof, or in Glaced which provides an athletic and elegant contrast to the Chili Red body. The subtle“1965” sticker on the C-pillar catches the eye and gracefully emphasizes the historic year of victory. The 18-inch alloy wheels in the JCW Lap Spoke 2-tone Design or the JCW Mastery Spoke black for the all-electric MINI John Cooper Works not only give the vehicle a dynamic appearance but also ensure optimum performance and safe handling on a wide variety of road surfaces. Based on rally sport, floating hubs and JCW valve painted in the specific color scheme and set additional sporty accents.

Interior: sportiness and comfort combined.

On entering the vehicle, the striking door sill showcases white“1965”- writing on a red and black background immediately catch the eye and bestow the cockpit with an exclusive look. In addition, each model of the edition features a dedication on the inside of the door reflecting information about the bygone rally.

The interior is based on the traditional JCW colour palette and the familiar JCW-Trim. Finished in aracy anthracite and red, this combination creates an elegant blend while also providing a sportive contrast to the vehicle's exterior paintwork. The edition-specific details have been carefully selected to create a harmonious overall effect. The 6 O ́clock spoke of the sports steering wheel and the storage box in the center of the console feature the“1965”-lettering and thus become a subtle but impactful reference to the rich tradition of MINI motorsports history. The racing number of the victorious Cooper S from 1965 adorns the key cap of the exclusive edition, making it a daily symbol of this historical success.