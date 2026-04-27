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Ukrainian Drone Strike Injures Ten in Russia’s Vologda Region
(MENAFN) Ten individuals were wounded following a drone attack carried out by Ukraine in Russia’s Vologda region, according to statements from regional officials on Monday.
Governor Georgy Filimonov reported that six of the injured required hospitalization, noting that the victims sustained burns linked to sulfuric acid exposure.
The strike, which occurred early Sunday, caused damage to a high-pressure sulfuric acid pipeline at the Apatit industrial facility in Cherepovets, a site known for producing ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Authorities confirmed that the resulting chemical leak was successfully contained and emphasized that no hazardous emissions were detected in the surrounding area.
Governor Georgy Filimonov reported that six of the injured required hospitalization, noting that the victims sustained burns linked to sulfuric acid exposure.
The strike, which occurred early Sunday, caused damage to a high-pressure sulfuric acid pipeline at the Apatit industrial facility in Cherepovets, a site known for producing ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Authorities confirmed that the resulting chemical leak was successfully contained and emphasized that no hazardous emissions were detected in the surrounding area.
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