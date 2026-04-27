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Iran Says Civilians Make Up Large Share of Deaths in War with Israel, US
(MENAFN) Iranian state media reported on Sunday that civilians represented roughly 45 percent of those who lost their lives during a 40-day conflict involving Israel and the United States, according to reports.
Figures shared by officials and carried by the country’s official news agency indicated that the overall death toll reached 3,468, including 1,460 civilians.
The data was presented during a press conference in Tehran by Jamshid Nazmi, a senior adviser to the head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, as stated by reports.
He explained that those among the civilian casualties included women, men, children, and elderly individuals. He also noted that victims included nationals from Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Pakistan.
At the same event, Farideh Oladqobad, a deputy leader within the foundation, stated that 499 of those killed were women, while 2,969 were men. She further indicated that the number of military personnel killed stood at 2,008.
The report did not include any explanation of how these numbers were verified or whether they had been independently confirmed.
Officials in Iran have said the conflict began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Tehran and other cities. According to authorities, several high-ranking military figures were among those killed in the initial attacks.
In response, Iran launched multiple waves of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel as well as U.S. bases and military assets across the Middle East, as stated by reports from both sides.
A ceasefire was reached on April 8. Subsequent discussions took place in Pakistan on April 11 and 12, but those talks concluded without any agreement, according to previous reports.
Figures shared by officials and carried by the country’s official news agency indicated that the overall death toll reached 3,468, including 1,460 civilians.
The data was presented during a press conference in Tehran by Jamshid Nazmi, a senior adviser to the head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, as stated by reports.
He explained that those among the civilian casualties included women, men, children, and elderly individuals. He also noted that victims included nationals from Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Pakistan.
At the same event, Farideh Oladqobad, a deputy leader within the foundation, stated that 499 of those killed were women, while 2,969 were men. She further indicated that the number of military personnel killed stood at 2,008.
The report did not include any explanation of how these numbers were verified or whether they had been independently confirmed.
Officials in Iran have said the conflict began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Tehran and other cities. According to authorities, several high-ranking military figures were among those killed in the initial attacks.
In response, Iran launched multiple waves of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel as well as U.S. bases and military assets across the Middle East, as stated by reports from both sides.
A ceasefire was reached on April 8. Subsequent discussions took place in Pakistan on April 11 and 12, but those talks concluded without any agreement, according to previous reports.
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