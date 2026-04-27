VR Resources Announces Closing Of Oversubscribed $1.1M Brokered Private Placement Led By Centurion One Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Limited (“ VR” or the“ Company”, TSXV: VRR) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced upsized private placement (the“ Offering”) of units of the Company (the“ Units”). A total of 4,680,000 Units, including pursuant to the exercise of an overallotment option, were sold under the Offering at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the“ Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,170,000. The Offering was led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the“ Lead Agent”). Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Cozen O'Connor LLP acted as counsel to the Lead Agent in connection with the Offering. Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented:“We are pleased to have successfully closed this oversubscribed financing and are appreciative of the hard work and continued support provided by Centurion One Capital as lead agent and investor. We are excited to have this capital to reinforce our plans for drilling at the New Boston tungsten-moly-copper-silver polymetallic porphyry project in Nevada, with a focus on unlocking value for shareholders in the near-term.” Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a“ Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.30 (the“ Exercise Price”) for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering (the“ Closing Date”). Proceeds of the Offering will be used for the planned upcoming diamond drill program at the New Boston tungsten-moly-copper-silver porphyry project in Nevada, marketing, and general corporate expenses. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash commission of $93,600 (the“ Cash Commission”), issued 468,000 Units as a corporate finance fee (the“ Corporate Finance Fee Units”) and issued 374,400 non-transferable broker warrants (the“ Broker Warrants” ) to the Agent and in respect of the Cash Commission and the Broker Warrants, to the Agent and other brokers. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Unit at the Issue Price for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date (such Units to be on identical terms as the Units issued pursuant to the Offering). Each Corporate Finance Fee Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one non-transferable Warrant entitling the holder thereof to one Warrant Share at the Exercise Price for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date. The Units issued under the Offering were offered by way of brokered private placement in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec and in jurisdictions outside of Canada mutually agreed by the Company and the Lead Agent provided it was understood that no prospectus filing, registration or comparable obligation arose in such other jurisdiction. The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise of Warrants or Broker Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Dr. Michael H. Gunning

President & CEO For general information please use the following:

Website: Email: ... Phone: 778-731-9292





ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD .

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering, including statements regarding proposed drilling and other plans at the Company's New Boston project, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.