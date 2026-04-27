Beauty Industry Group, Evergreen Products Group, And Shake-N-Go Led The $4.13 Billion Hair Extensions Market In 2025: Industry Analysis And Growth Outlook Through 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Extensions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The hair extensions market has witnessed robust growth, with its valuation projected to rise from $4.13 billion in 2025 to $4.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by increasing beauty consciousness, the influence of celebrities and fashion, and the expanding adoption of both synthetic and human hair products.

Forecasts predict significant market expansion, reaching $5.88 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5%. Contributing factors include the rising demand for premium hair extensions, personalization trends, a focus on enhancing hair volume, and the expansion of the fashion and beauty industries. Technological advancements like AI in product development, virtual try-on experiences, and smart manufacturing are expected to drive further growth, alongside an emphasis on sustainable and ethical hair sourcing.

Hair-related issues such as hair loss, stress-related shedding, and other scalp conditions continue to promote the adoption of hair extensions, offering solutions for enhancing hair aesthetics. A study by Medihair GmbH indicates that in July 2023, over 85% of men and 33% of women globally experienced hair loss, driving a robust demand for hair extension solutions.

Leading companies in the sector are enhancing customer experiences with innovative at-home trial services. These allow clients to test products before purchase, improving satisfaction and reducing returns. Hair Originals, an India-based brand, exemplifies this trend with its Hyderabad experience center, featuring products made from ethically sourced Indian hair. The company, supported by $5 million in Series A funding, aims for significant revenue growth and national expansion by FY2025.

Strategic partnerships, like the collaboration between HairOriginals Private Limited and Naturals Salon Limited, aim to increase brand visibility and accessibility in airports and malls, enhancing the availability of premium haircare solutions.

Prominent companies in this dynamic market include Beauty Industry Group Inc., Evergreen Products Group Limited, Shake-N-Go Inc., BELLAMI Hair LLC, and Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH, among others.

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest market in 2025. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific attention to countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Synthetic vs. Human Hair Extensions; Fitting Types like Clip-in and Glue-in; Retail Stores and E-Commerce Channels; End-User Segments including Professional and Personal.

Companies Mentioned: Beauty Industry Group Inc., Shake-N-Go Inc., BELLAMI Hair LLC, and more.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others.

Timeframe: Five years historic analysis and ten-year forecast. Data points include market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, and a robust sourcing and referencing framework.

Key Attributes