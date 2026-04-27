Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2026-2033 Rise In Air Traffic And Defense Programs Propel Aerospace Composites Market Growth At 7.9% CAGR

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global aerospace composites market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating its value to increase from USD 1.54 billion in 2025 to USD 2.81 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033. This surge is largely driven by the aviation industry's shift toward lightweight materials that bolster fuel efficiency and minimize carbon emissions.

Aircraft manufacturers are progressively substituting traditional metals with composites to achieve weight reduction without sacrificing structural integrity. The uptick in commercial aircraft production, propelled by the rise in global air passenger traffic, is amplifying demand. Concurrently, defense modernization initiatives are spearheading the adoption of advanced composite materials in military aircraft and UAVs. The burgeoning interest in space exploration and satellite launches further amplifies the need for high-performance aerospace composites. Airlines' strategies to curb operating costs are steering OEMs toward composite-laden aircraft platforms.

Stringent fuel efficiency regulations and emission norms are pivotal market drivers, advocating for composites known for superior strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and fatigue performance over metals. Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) are increasingly deployed across fuselage, wings, and interiors, emphasizing their pivotal role in market expansion. Innovations in resin systems and manufacturing processes, such as automated fiber placement, are enhancing adoption rates. Augmented defense budgets across major economies are boosting procurement of advanced aircraft. The expansive aftermarket and MRO sectors further contribute to composite demand for repair materials.

The landscape of aerospace composites is continually evolving, with notable advancements in thermoplastic composites due to their recyclability and swift processing. The development of next-generation carbon fibers with enhanced strength and toughness is gaining momentum. Automation and digital manufacturing are revolutionizing composite fabrication processes. Hybrid composites, integrating carbon, glass, and ceramic fibers, are emerging for specialized use cases. Attention is pivoting toward sustainable composite materials and recycling technologies, with advanced resin systems offering improved resistance to fire, smoke, and toxicity, reshaping both material selection and aircraft design strategies.

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report details revenue growth forecasts at regional and country levels and offers industry trend analyses across various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The aerospace composites market is segmented by product, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2026-2033)



Carbon Fiber



Glass Fiber

Other Products

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2026-2033)



Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



Business & General Aviation

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2026-2033)



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase This Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Investigate market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends shaping market trajectories. Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to locate new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

This Report Covers:



Market intelligence for informed decision-making.

Estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Revenue forecasts by segment and region for comprehensive market assessment.

Competition strategies and market share analysis. Insights into product innovations for competitive positioning.

Key Attributes