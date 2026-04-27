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Taiwan Completes Procurement of US Abrams Tank Fleet
(MENAFN) Taiwan has taken delivery of the final installment of its American-supplied tank fleet, completing a $1.28 billion procurement that significantly bolsters the island's armored capabilities amid rising cross-strait tensions.
The concluding shipment of 28 M1A2T Abrams tanks docked at Taipei Port late Sunday aboard a cargo vessel, before being transferred Monday to the Taiwanese army's Armored Training Command in Hukou Township, Hsinchu County, in the island's northwest, media reported.
The US began fulfilling the order in December 2024, with a second consignment dispatched in July. Monday's arrival closes out the full 108-tank contract. The new Abrams units are earmarked for deployment with the Army's Sixth Corps and are expected to reach full operational status before the year's end, joining a domestic fleet of approximately 1,000 tanks currently in service.
The delivery lands as Taiwanese legislators remain locked in a contentious debate over a landmark defense spending bill that would authorize more than $39 billion in weapons acquisitions over the next decade. Opposition lawmakers have so far prevented the legislation from advancing.
Kuomintang Chair Cheng Li-wun, whose party leads the parliamentary opposition, announced Monday she would travel to the US for a 10-day visit in June — a trip that follows her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month.
Washington remains Taipei's principal arms supplier, a role that carries heightened strategic weight as China continues to assert sovereignty claims over the self-governed island.
The concluding shipment of 28 M1A2T Abrams tanks docked at Taipei Port late Sunday aboard a cargo vessel, before being transferred Monday to the Taiwanese army's Armored Training Command in Hukou Township, Hsinchu County, in the island's northwest, media reported.
The US began fulfilling the order in December 2024, with a second consignment dispatched in July. Monday's arrival closes out the full 108-tank contract. The new Abrams units are earmarked for deployment with the Army's Sixth Corps and are expected to reach full operational status before the year's end, joining a domestic fleet of approximately 1,000 tanks currently in service.
The delivery lands as Taiwanese legislators remain locked in a contentious debate over a landmark defense spending bill that would authorize more than $39 billion in weapons acquisitions over the next decade. Opposition lawmakers have so far prevented the legislation from advancing.
Kuomintang Chair Cheng Li-wun, whose party leads the parliamentary opposition, announced Monday she would travel to the US for a 10-day visit in June — a trip that follows her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month.
Washington remains Taipei's principal arms supplier, a role that carries heightened strategic weight as China continues to assert sovereignty claims over the self-governed island.
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