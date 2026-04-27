Petro-Emphor Appointed As Stanhope-Seta's Authorised Distributor In Qatar

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Petro-Emphor Co. W.L.L., an integrated laboratory and testing solutions provider and a subsidiary of Centena Group. has been appointed as the authorised distributor for Stanhope-Seta's complete portfolio of laboratory test instruments and quality control solutions in Qatar. The partnership positions Petro-Emphor as the sole local channel for Stanhope-Seta's premium analytical instruments.

This marks a significant milestone in Petro-Emphor's ongoing development journey in Qatar, further strengthing its position as a leading provider of laboratory and testing solutions. As part of the agreement, Petro-Emphor will distribute Stanhope-Seta's instrumentation used in fuel safety, regulatory compliance and performance testing.

Nilesh Korgaonkar, Chief Executive Officer, Emphor DLAS, stated:“The partnership marks a critical step towards strengthening our presence in Qatar's laboratory and industrial solutions market. Moreover, by bringing Stanhope-Seta's globally trusted portfolio to the country through Petro-Emphor, we are expanding access to high-precision instrumentation, supporting the evolving compliance, safety, and fuel quality requirements of key sectors.”

He added:“The partnership also helps further expand our offerings by integrating globally benchmarked technologies, thereby driving long-term value through instruments, certified reference materials, consumables, technical support and service capabilities.”

Stanhope-Seta's portfolio includes instrumentation for flash point, H2S, cetane number and FAME analysis, alongside solutions for particle contamination, vapour pressure and water separation testing. These technologies support critical quality control, safety and compliance requirements across fuel supply chains including oil and gas, petrochemicals, marine fuel, refinery laboratories, aviation fuel operations, independent testing laboratories and research institutions in Qatar.

The appointment comes at a time when Qatar is actively strengthening its energy security, industrial diversification, clean fuel capabilities and LNG-related infrastructure, with QatarEnergy set to expand its output capacity to 142 million tonnes ⁠per annum by 2030. Aligning with this, the partnership the partnership strengthens Petro-Emphor's portfolio by adding advanced quality control technologies, while also providing access to Stanhope-Seta's training and technical support capabilities.

Martin Verity, Managing Director at Stanhope-Seta, stated:“We are pleased to appoint Petro-Emphor as our authorised distributor in Qatar. As an important market for the petroleum, energy and laboratory sectors, Qatar offers strong opportunities for advancing fuel testing, quality control and compliance capabilities. Petro-Emphor's technical expertise, local market knowledge and service capabilities make them a strong partner to support customers across critical testing environments. Through this partnership, customers in Qatar will benefit from improved local availability of our instrumentation, supported by faster technical assistance, application support, training and after-sales”

Petro-Emphor was selected for the partnership based on its established market presence, technical capability and strong reputation in Qatar. The partnership will help improve local availability of Stanhope-Seta's instruments, enabling faster delivery, installation, servicing and, training. This will help reduce downtime and minimise operational disruption for laboratories and industrial operators.

The partnership strategically targets Qatar's key industry sectors, particularly those linked to energy expansion, marine fuel compliance and laboratory excellence. It will also enable Petro-Emphor and Stanhope-Seta to better address Qatar's evolving fuel testing, quality assurance and regulatory requirements, supported by stronger local access and technical expertise.