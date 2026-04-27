Russia Launches Nearly 1,900 Drones, 60 Missiles At Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past week, the Russian Federation has launched approximately 1,900 attack drones, nearly 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and around 60 missiles of various types against Ukraine,” he said.

According to him, this highlights how timely the new partner contributions to the PURL initiative are, as well as the approval of the EU's 20th sanctions package and a €90 billion European support package agreed in Cyprus.

The head of state expressed gratitude to partners for their assistance.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine's air defense system is already demonstrating a very high rate in intercepting drones – over 90%.

“We need to keep working to ensure this rate continues to increase, not only against drones but also against ballistic threats. Every additional delivery of air defense missiles means saved lives and better protection for our cities and critical infrastructure,” he added.

Massive Russian attack on Odesa: Injury toll climbs to 14

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 74 out of 94 drones launched by Russian forces in an attack starting in the evening of April 26.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine