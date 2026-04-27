Russian Attack Triggers Large Oil Spill In Odesa Region Port

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District, according to Ukrinform.

“On April 26, 2026, as a result of shelling of the town of Chornomorsk, infrastructure of the Chornomorsk seaport was damaged. During the fire, a storage tank containing 6,000 tons of sunflower oil was destroyed,” the statement said.

It is noted that barriers have been installed on the port's territory to contain the spread, and the stormwater drainage system has been blocked to prevent the remaining product from entering the aquatic environment.

“Soil contamination has not been recorded, as the area has a concrete surface. At the same time, a leak of oil into the port's waters has been detected. A slick approximately 400 by 200 meters has formed on the surface of the water. Containment booms have been deployed to limit its spread,” the environmental inspectorate reported.

Specialists have taken samples of seawater for laboratory analysis.

Russians strike civilian and port infrastructure inregion, one injured

As Ukrinform reported, an oil leak without subsequent ignition occurred at one of the ports in the Odesa region following an enemy drone attack in the morning of April 10.

Pollution was recorded along the sea coast within the Chornomorsk town community.